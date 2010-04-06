Trend Fuzzy Analyzer is an intelligent indicator for MetaTrader 5 that assesses the strength and direction of market trends using Fuzzy Logic principles. Instead of simple binary signals, the indicator calculates confidence levels in trend presence by analyzing multiple technical indicators simultaneously.

Key Features:

Fuzzy Logic Analysis : Evaluates trend strength using "Weak", "Medium", "Strong" gradations

Multi-Factor Assessment : Combines data from ADX, RSI, MACD, and trading volumes

Visual Clarity : Displays overall trend strength and buy/sell zones

Adaptability : Automatically adjusts to any trading instrument and timeframe

Non-Repainting: All signals are fixed and remain on historical data

How It Works:

The indicator converts values from four technical indicators into "membership degrees" for different trend strength categories, then applies fuzzy logic rules to generate a final assessment. Results display as values from 0 to 100%, where:

0-30% — weak or absent trend

30-70% — moderate trend

70-100% — strong trend

Visual Elements:

Blue Line: Overall trend strength percentage Green Histogram: Bullish trend strength (buy signals) Red Histogram: Bearish trend strength (sell signals)

Configuration Parameters:

ADX_Period (ADX Period)

Calculation period for Average Directional Index

Determines sensitivity of trend detection

Recommended values: 10-20, default: 14

RSI_Period (RSI Period)

Calculation period for Relative Strength Index

Assesses overbought/oversold market conditions

Recommended values: 10-20, default: 14

MACD_Fast (MACD Fast Period)

Fast period for Moving Average Convergence Divergence

Recommended values: 8-12, default: 12

MACD_Slow (MACD Slow Period)

Slow period for MACD

Recommended values: 20-26, default: 26

MACD_Signal (MACD Signal Period)

Signal line period for MACD

Recommended values: 7-9, default: 9

Volume_SMA_Period (Volume Smoothing Period)

Period for volume moving average

Determines how much current volume exceeds average

Recommended values: 15-25, default: 20

Trend_Threshold (Trend Strength Threshold)

Minimum trend strength value for signal generation

Values from 20 to 50, default: 30

Higher values provide more reliable but fewer signals

Trading Recommendations:

For Trend Trading:

Open positions when trend strength exceeds 50%

Determine direction by histogram color

Use H1 and higher timeframes

For Reversal Confirmation:

Watch for threshold level crossings at 30%

Reversal confirmed by histogram color change

Combine with price patterns

Risk Management: