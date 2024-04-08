Prop Defender Trade Assistant

**SALE ON NOW - 50% off for 1 week only!!**

Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!!

Prop Defender Trade Assistant is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's).

It Defends against:

  • Revenge Trading.
  • Over Risking.
  • Too much loss in 1 day. 
  • Moving your stoploss and increasing your risk.
  • Adding too many trades on one pair. 
  • Having too many trades at once. 
  • Not knowing the next news time. 
  • Trading from your phone.
  • Removing the Trade Assistant to over-ride the protections. 

Features:

  • Automatic Position sizing - % or Fixed Lot. 
  • Moveable SL line with trade confirmation button.
  • Single click breakeven button.
  • Hours, Minutes and seconds to the next news. 
  • Hidden Stoploss function. 
  • Shows Current Profit or Loss of the trade on the pair.
  • Shows the amount of loss if the trade is a loss. 
  • Emergency Stoploss function (with Line close wick out mode)
  • Automatic Stoploss positioning (based on high or low of # of bars).
  • Stoploss movement defense.
  • Maximum Lot limiter. 
  • News scraping system (show all upcoming news - and filter to show red / orange and yellow news).
  • Automatic Trade Closed screenshot for journal. 
  • Only allows trades made by it's own trade manager. (it will automatically close trades sent by phone).
  • Closes trade if the EA is removed for the pair (to stop from over-riding the protections). 

Who is this for:

The Prop Defender Trade Assistant is suited for Manual Traders who want help to get their bad behaviors under control and want a super easy trade manager to enter orders in a simple and fast way. This trade assistant will help you execute your edge as a manual trader. It is not setup for pending or limit orders, but more to help fast order execution of Buy Market and Sell Market orders. 

How do I install it:

We have setup an installation manual here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756095

It is critical to read it as the software won't function without it being setup. 




