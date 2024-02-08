Draw On 1 TimeFrame

Draw On 1 Timeframe: Does exactly what the name says! When you draw a rectangle or trendline - the timeframe you draw it in, is the one it is visible. When you look at a higher or lower timeframe - the drawn object is not seen, but when you change back to the timeframe you originally draw in - the object can be seen. 

How to use it:

This is an indicator that interacts with all trendline or rectangle objects drawn. Once running - it will automatically make any drawn trendline or rectangle object only visible on the timeframe you draw it on. 


What if I want to see the drawing on all timeframes:

By right clicking on the object (Trendline or Rectangle) - you can click on properties, then visualization then click on "Show on all timeframes" this will make it visible again. 


What drawing tools can I use:

This will work with any tool that allows you to draw trendlines or rectangles. If you don't have one - you can try using Color Level's which is excellent for Supply / Demand - Support / Resistance drawings:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12215?source=External




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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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