Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5

Dominate the Markets with Professional Support & Resistance Detection

50% OFF SALE FOR CHRISTMAS - LIMITED TIME

Finally, an indicator that does the heavy lifting for you. Stop squinting at charts trying to identify support and resistance levels manually. Our Automatic SNR Indicator transforms your trading by instantly revealing the critical price levels that professional traders are watching!

Why Traders Are Switching to Automated SNR Detection

Manual analysis takes hours and often misses crucial levels. Our indicator scans price action automatically, identifying both major levels and minor swing points that could make or break your trades. You'll never miss another key level again.

Four Powerful Features That Set You Apart

Smart Alarm System: Get instant notifications when price approaches your critical levels. No more staring at screens—trade with confidence knowing you'll be alerted to every opportunity. Customizable Display Options: Switch between Support Only, Resistance Only, or Both with a single click. Focus on exactly what matters for your trading strategy without chart clutter. Major/Minor Level Filter: Toggle between major levels and shorter-term minor levels. Adapt your view to match your trading timeframe and style. Pinbar Rejection Alerts: The holy grail of entry signals—get notified when price hits your SNR level AND forms a rejection pinbar. This combination is an excellent component of trading systems. 

A Critical component of your trading system

With our SNR Indicator, you'll:
  • Reduce analysis time by 80% while improving accuracy
  • Never miss a critical support or resistance level again
  • Use these levels for entry or exit levels to compliment your trading system. 
Recommended products
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Harmonic patterns are characteristic series of price movements with respect to Fibonacci levels, which statistically precede price reversals. This indicator searches for harmonic patterns. It is capable of recognising 26 classical and non-classical harmonic patterns : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Fibo World MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator, EA Support & Manual Guide please visit - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow No more chart overload. Trade with confidence using smart bias detection. Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe. Just click and execute — it’s that simple. Deal for
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troub
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates:
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicators
MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to display o
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
MT5 Support and Resistance
Eslam Salman
Indicators
MT5 Support and Resistance Indicator Automatic Drawing of Multiple Supports and Resistances with levels.  Supports As follow 1.       Weak Support 2.       Untested Support 3.       Verified Support 4.       Proven Support 5.       Turncoat Support Resistances As follow 1.       Weak Resistance 2.       Untested Resistance 3.       Verified Resistance 4.       Proven Resistance 5.       Turncoat Resistance Best Strategy to use 1.       Identify Trend Direction on Daily Time Frame, Example Gold =
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Automatic Fibonacci Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Tool Fibonacci retracements is a popular instrument used by technical analysts to determine potential Support and Resistance areas. In technical analysis, this tool is created by taking two extreme points (usually a peak and a minimum) on the chart and dividing the vertical distance by the key Fibonacci coefficients equal to 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 100%. Our Automatic Fibonacci Tool is programmed to make thigs easier. Using this tool, there is no need to explicitly set
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Market Shift Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Market Shift Levels This indicator detects trend shifts and visualizes key market structure turning points using Hull Moving Average logic. It highlights potential areas of support and resistance where price is likely to react, empowering traders to spot early trend transitions. Market Shift Levels   are horizontal zones that mark the moment of a directional change in market behavior. These shifts are based on crossovers between two smoothed Hull Moving Averages (HMA), allowing the indicator
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
More from author
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Utilities
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
Utilities
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT5   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
Draw On 1 TimeFrame
Peter Andrew Thomas
Indicators
Draw On 1 Timeframe:   Does exactly what the name says! When you draw a rectangle or trendline - the timeframe you draw it in, is the one it is visible. When you look at a higher or lower timeframe - the drawn object is not seen, but when you change back to the timeframe you originally draw in - the object can be seen.  How to use it: This is an indicator that interacts with all trendline or rectangle objects drawn. Once running - it will automatically make any drawn trendline or rectangle objec
Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts
Peter Andrew Thomas
Indicators
Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts:  Is an fast way of checking the currently market structure on 4 timeframes! It lets you know if you are trading in the direction of both long-term and shor-term market bias. It is setup to track the High and Low positions to determine the current bias. Once the bias is shifting on the any of the 4 timeframes - you have the option to have an alarm notify you of the change.  Once the alarm has gone off - you will be able to see a break of structure (BOS) form
Prop Defender Trade Assistant
Peter Andrew Thomas
Utilities
**SALE ON NOW - 50% off for 1 week only!!** Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!! Prop Defender Trade Assistant  is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's). It Defends against: Revenge Trading. Over Risking. Too much loss in 1 day.  Moving your stoplos
Mega Trend Dashboard
Peter Andrew Thomas
Indicators
MEGA TREND DASHBOARD This Dashboard shows the Currency Strength across multiple timeframes. This SUPER DASHBOARD,  Not only  does it get your watchlist of currency pairs  and shows the strength of each currency across the timeframes you Select - but also does it in a way that You can check it in 1 second!!! This indicator is very powerful because it is based on our custom algorithm to show the trends that are existing right now! The indicator does   all the work for you  by showing you what is
Support and Resistance Made Easy
Peter Andrew Thomas
Indicators
Dom inate   the Markets   with   Professional   Support   & Resistance Detection 50% OFF SALE FOR CHRISTMAS - LIMITED TIME Finally , an   indicator   that does   the   heavy   lifting for you. Stop   squ inting at charts   trying   to identify   support and resistance levels manually . Our   Automatic   SN R Indicator   transforms   your trading by   instantly   revealing the critical price   levels that  professional  traders are watching! Why   Traders   Are   Switching   to   Automate d S
Filter:
Detleff Böhmer
3050
Detleff Böhmer 2025.09.07 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
Reply from developer Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.09.07 22:41
Thank you for the review! Glad it is making things easier for you - happy trading!!
Reply to review