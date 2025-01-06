Layer Master Grid Trader MT5

5
Layer Master：MT5 专业网格交易工具
使用 Layer Master 改变您的网格交易 - 专为专业交易者设计的最直观、最强大的订单管理工具包。


精准掌握网格交易

Layer Master 彻底改变了您下达和管理网格交易的方式。借助我们的可视化界面，您可以：
立即部署数百个订单
轻松管理多个头寸
精准控制风险
实时监控性能

核心功能

高级订单管理
Layer Master 工具箱可帮助交易者一键部署多个订单。它可以让您绘制可视化区域图，以便精确下达网格订单。
Layer Master 支持所有订单类型（买入/卖出止损、买入/卖出限价），并通过提供实时价格水平和点差显示帮助您了解您的仓位

专业风险管理
我们通过可视化止损和获利管理、一键盈亏平衡功能、总风险计算、目标利润监控和批量仓位修改执行（更改止损、获利甚至部分退出）帮助交易管理风险。

实时交易信息
作为网格交易者，我们明白了解关键交易指标至关重要。因此，我们向您展示：总仓位和交易量、累计盈亏跟踪、风险敞口监控、绩效指标和当前仓位详情。

高效的交易控制
在快速发展的市场中，速度至关重要，易于使用的控制有助于提高绩效。我们提供一键批量订单关闭、快速挂单删除、可视化 SL/TP 调整、基于区域的订单管理甚至即时盈亏平衡功能。

交易者选择 Layer Master 的原因

- 速度：在几秒钟内部署数百个订单
- 精度：用于精确价格水平的可视化工具
- 控制：轻松管理多个头寸
- 灵活性：适用于任何交易策略
- 可靠性：专业级稳定性

完美适用于：
网格交易策略、分层交易、美元成本平均法、突破交易者、新闻交易者、需要多头寸管理和风险管理交易的交易者。

专业交易工具
为了让生活更轻松 - 我们具有可自定义用户界面、可调整颜色和大小、清晰的性能指标、全面的交易信息和一键管理功能。

技术规格

此版本适用于 MT4 和 MT5 版本（上面的链接）。适用于所有使用 MT5 的经纪商。定期更新和支持。专业文档

开始更智能地交易
立即使用 Layer Master 改变您的网格交易 - 专业人士的高级订单管理选择。

*包括免费更新和专业支持*
评分 4
open4profit
61
open4profit 2025.09.03 14:58 
 

Very useful for trading. Seller is responsive and helpful in doing changes. Thanks

WACD
19
WACD 2025.04.13 20:27 
 

Una herramienta demasiado útil.

LANDRY ZOKI
34
LANDRY ZOKI 2025.04.23 07:46 
 

There were a few issues at the beginning, and I reported them to the administrator.

I must honestly say that he helped me very quickly.

Every question I ask ensures that the user receives an update, and he also listens to the needs of the client.

So far, I am very satisfied with the program.

open4profit
61
open4profit 2025.09.03 14:58 
 

Very useful for trading. Seller is responsive and helpful in doing changes. Thanks

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.09.03 15:17
My Pleasure :) Thank you for your support!
Mircea Achim
24
Mircea Achim 2025.07.01 18:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.07.01 23:23
Hello Mircea - The rental process is supplied by metaquotes and I am not sure about how they manage the rental. Here is a guide to help you: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585 . I am currently away , but will be back by Friday - if you are still having issues by then I will jump on a call with you to fix the issue.
LANDRY ZOKI
34
LANDRY ZOKI 2025.04.23 07:46 
 

There were a few issues at the beginning, and I reported them to the administrator.

I must honestly say that he helped me very quickly.

Every question I ask ensures that the user receives an update, and he also listens to the needs of the client.

So far, I am very satisfied with the program.

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.06.29 04:06
Thank you - My pleasure to help out! Now go print some $$$ hahahaha
WACD
19
WACD 2025.04.13 20:27 
 

Una herramienta demasiado útil.

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.04.13 23:54
Thank you! Glad to have you using it!
回复评论