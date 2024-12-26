Goldenity AI

2.49

After years of manually trading gold and watching its every move, I finally decided to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. I was fortunate enough to meet an exceptional programmer who shared my passion for the markets. What started as casual discussions about trading turned into a partnership that would lead to creating Goldenity - a sophisticated AI-powered system that combines my trading experience with cutting-edge machine learning. We spent the last year pouring our hearts into this project, meticulously testing and refining every aspect until we were confident it could replicate my manual trading style with precision. This isn't just another EA - it's the culmination of countless hours studying the gold market, understanding its patterns, and developing AI algorithms that can recognize the setups I've traded successfully for years.

Core Trading Strategy

At the heart of Goldenity lies a sophisticated blend of price action trading and AI-driven market analysis specifically tailored for gold. The EA identifies key market structures by monitoring swing highs and lows on the H1 timeframe, while simultaneously analyzing micro-movements on M15 and broader trend patterns on H4. The AI neural networks excel at recognizing high-probability setups that often occur in the gold market, such as Asian session breakouts, European open volatility patterns, and NY session trend continuations. Our strategy takes advantage of gold's unique characteristics - its tendency to form clear support and resistance levels, its responsiveness to technical patterns, and its distinct behaviour during different market sessions. The AI system has been trained on years of gold price data to recognize not just basic patterns, but also complex market structures that precede significant moves.

When a potential setup is identified, the neural networks evaluate multiple factors simultaneously:

  • Price action structure on H1 (primary timeframe)
  • Trend alignment across M15 and H4 timeframes
  • Volume profile and market depth
  • Recent volatility patterns
  • Historical success rate of similar setups
  • Current market phase (trending/ranging)

Only when all these elements align does the EA execute a trade. Post-entry, the AI continuously monitors market conditions to manage the position, adjusting take-profit and stop-loss levels based on real-time volatility and price action development. This comprehensive approach allows Goldenity to capture both trending moves and range-bound opportunities while maintaining strict risk parameters.

Standard Mode (Recommended for Beginners)

  • Risk percentage-based position sizing (0.2% - 2% adjustable)
  • Fixed stop loss and take profit levels
  • AI-driven entry and exit points

Advanced Martingale Mode (For Experienced Traders)
  • Optional martingale mechanism with customizable parameters
  • ATR-based or fixed-point distance settings
  • Adjustable profit targets in USD or balance percentage
  • Custom TP percentage settings for martingale orders
  • Built-in safety measures and profit limits
While the martingale feature is available, we strongly recommend mastering the standard mode first. The martingale system should only be enabled by traders who fully understand the risks and have thoroughly tested their settings on a demo account. I'm launching a fresh signal account with this release, starting with $1,000 using conservative settings and standard risk management. You'll see every trade, every drawdown, every win, and every loss exactly as they happen - complete transparency from day one.

Technical Requirements:
  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only
  • Main Timeframe: H1 - this is what you must run Goldenity AI on - XAUUSD H1
  • Supporting Timeframes: M15 and H4 for trend confirmation
  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000
  • Suggested Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up to 2%
  • Spread Requirement: Under 30 cents (or 300 on 3 decimal accounts)

A reliable ECN broker and VPS are essential for optimal performance. The EA works on MT5 platform, with all features already fully optimized. We're offering Goldenity at different prices so it can be affordable for a wider range of customers. Considering the advanced AI technology, multi-timeframe analysis, and flexible trading capabilities, this represents exceptional value for serious traders. This is our first release on MQL5, and we want to build a strong community of users who can grow with us. After the initial launch period, the price will gradually increase to reflect its true value and advanced feature set.

Ongoing Development

The AI components of Goldenity will continue to evolve and improve. We're committed to regular updates that enhance the pattern recognition capabilities and adapt to changing market conditions. Risk Warning: While we've developed sophisticated AI systems to manage risk, trading always carries the potential for loss. This is especially true when using advanced features like martingale trading. Start with a demo account, thoroughly test all features, and never risk capital you can't afford to lose.
Reviews 60
Hong Hung Luong
185
Hong Hung Luong 2025.03.18 08:26 
 

I had a losing streak using Goldenty in 2/2025. However, the EA is recovering quite well now, I will update the review after using it for a while.

Ming Kin Ip
634
Ming Kin Ip 2025.02.23 17:32 
 

I still believe in this EA, provided that the BT results match fairly with the Signal as well as real trades. From my point of view, the EA haven't deviate from its historical DD. I will closely monitor the performance of this EA, hoping to re-review it to 5 stars sooner or later. Take care author, stay foolish, stay hungry, stay strong.

juneve
194
juneve 2025.02.21 11:19 
 

I didn't want to write a review until a few weeks later. In the discussion forum, anyone can read on the last few pages that a few “trolls” want to destroy the reputation of EA. Wild claims, insults, blackmail, an objective exchange is not possible without stupid comments. Valuable exchanges between buyers sometimes only take place via DM. The positive thing is that everyone can read what the trolls are doing there. EA made a profit in the first few days. It is important to know that optimal broker and VPS selection are important. Zuzanna is very friendly and helpful in case of problems. Since 2 weeks the losses are higher, the profits smaller and have used up the initial profits. Overall I have a slight loss. After 4 weeks I cannot make an overall judgment. With 3 stars, I would like to give a neutral rating for now and point out that the forum openly encourages people to give bad ratings. I will draw a conclusion in 2-3 months. If the accusations do not prove true, the developer's work will be systematically trampled on here. I will not allow myself to make this judgment after such a short time. I hope Zuzanna remains committed.

U P D A T E :26. March: I'll give you an update. The EA had a very bad phase in February. After several losses with 2 percent risk, I reduced the risk to 1 percent. Now, at the end of March, with the reduced risk of 1 percent, I am back in profit. The route back to profit was therefore longer than if I had left the risk at 2 percent. This EA is highly priced my confidence in this EA is ambivalent. I will give another update in 4 weeks.

Recommended products
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.52 (33)
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-cha
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its laun
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Global Market Hidden Trends EA MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Experts
Global Market Hidden Trends EA is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy aimed at identifying hidden market patterns and assets pricing inefficiencies. Using big data analytics to comprehensively analyze the market, the EA identifies anomalies and overvalued or undervalued assets.  The EA focuses on leveraging market inefficiencies and the opportunities they present. Promotional Offer: Discounted Price: $1,000 (Regular Price: $1,500) 1-Month Subscription: $50 (Regular Price: $150) This promo
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Crests And Troughs
Sakhile Mamba
Experts
Are you tired of missing out on profitable trading opportunities? Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor? Look no further! Crests and Troughs considers that the market forms waves as it progresses. This EA is designed to identify the crests (highs) and troughs (lows) of these market waves because they are the ideal points for trade entries. It opens multiple buy and sell positions at the crests and troughs and closes losing trades when every new candlestick bar is formed to capitalize on
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
BTC Ultimate Direct
Felipe Massariol
Experts
BTC Ultimate Direct: Hard is trying alone. Better is trading with BTC Ultimate Direct. The Bitcoin market swallows beginners and the inexperienced — and rewards those who know what they’re doing. Becoming a professional trader and extracting opportunities from the market takes years of study, discipline, and experience. But with BTC Ultimate Direct , this process can be fully automated. Take the right step toward a better future. No matter your current stage: Ultimate Direct is perfect for both
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
Qunatum Quokka
Dulam Seshivardhini
Experts
Quantum Quokka provides intelligent trade executions with precision and speed. It boasts an impressive 90% win rate and can turn $500 into $20,000 with optimized strategies. Key Features: Quantum Quokka utilizes AI-driven trading , incorporating machine learning to predict market trends and optimize trade strategies. It continuously monitors price movements and executes trades instantly, ensuring traders never miss profitable opportunities. Risk management tools are built-in, allowing users to
DailyEAv3
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
# DailyEAv3 Professional Trading Expert   **Ultimate Daily Trading Solution** | **Version: 3.13** | **Activations: Unlimited** ## Daily3 Smart Trading Expert v3.13 ### The Ultimate Professional Daily Trading Solution Transform your daily trading with the most advanced Expert Advisor on MQL5! Professional-grade tool implementing intelligent money management with bulletproof stability and zero log spam. --- ## Why Choose Daily3 Expert? ### Professional Implementation - **Zero
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Prime Gold HFT Ali
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and in
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
More from author
Silverity Pro
Zuzanna Slawinska
Experts
Why trade silver when everyone's trading gold? Here's what most traders don't realize: silver isn't just a cheaper alternative to gold – it's a fundamentally different market with unique characteristics. While gold primarily serves as a safe-haven asset, silver lives a double life as both a precious metal and an industrial powerhouse. Approximately half of global silver demand comes from technology sectors including solar panels, electric vehicles and electronics manufacturing. This unique dyna
Filter:
haijie Chen
145
haijie Chen 2025.07.01 09:45 
 

very very bad

Dusadee Srisongrach
159
Dusadee Srisongrach 2025.06.27 14:36 
 

After 24 weeks of attaching this EA to terminal as my real account, there has been no performance improvement of many updates version. No additional time spent using the normal one EA.

Ifthakhar Khan Saokat Ali Khan
216
Ifthakhar Khan Saokat Ali Khan 2025.06.24 05:47 
 

I just now remove this EA from my account. After 5 months observation this not as worthy as customer see. I suggest not to use this EA anymore.

Công Vũ
84
Công Vũ 2025.05.18 15:03 
 

This ea not only took away the money I spent to buy it but also a large deficit in my account and my time that can not be bought back.

hatew
31
hatew 2025.04.26 22:35 
 

Poor SCAM!!!!!!!!!!! I don't recommend buying it. you think EA works well, but when you test from the time EA really came out you don't get any profit and for the price this EA costs it's not really worth it. It's a rip-off

5666078
267
5666078 2025.04.11 09:23 
 

I leased this EA on January 14, 2025, for a year. In January, the EA made a profit of around 20%. Since February, the EA has been operating at a loss overall; even if they make a small profit, it's not even enough to cover the VPS. After several updates, the EA still doesn't work as described. I can't recommend this EA at all at this time. They don't refund my money, and the results are extremely poor. Like many others, I'm waiting for the EA to fix the bugs.

Klaus Peter Muehl
470
Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.03.28 20:02 
 

Leider liefert der EA für den hohen Preis viel zu wenig und hat auch zu hohe Drawdowns. Da gibt es weit aus bessere EAs für weniger Geld!

Nero
142
Nero 2025.03.25 02:21 
 

Hello, the comments are getting out of hand and if I leave them there the logs will be deleted, so I'll leave them here. I got some free VPS space, so I started forward testing "Goldenity AI". Updates are a little slow, but you can check them out at the URL below.

https://www.fxblue.com/users/goldenityai

Zuzanna Slawinska
2604
Reply from developer Zuzanna Slawinska 2025.03.25 08:19
Feel free to write any review you feel appropriate but as soon as the MQL5 spot an external link, the will delete it, so it's best if you get rid of the link and keep posting updates here, in your review
Hong Hung Luong
185
Hong Hung Luong 2025.03.18 08:26 
 

I had a losing streak using Goldenty in 2/2025. However, the EA is recovering quite well now, I will update the review after using it for a while.

DeliBiyolog
19
DeliBiyolog 2025.03.17 12:44 
 

I backtested this EA hundreds of times for one-month periods over a long period of time before I bought it. It always seemed to make thousands of dollars a month in backtesting results, but when I bought it and started using it on a real account, it lost money. I want to get my money back.

Andrii Zasukha
160
Andrii Zasukha 2025.03.09 08:17 
 

After a month and a half of use, I can say that it will not pay off the rent. The signal that shows the work of EA made a profit on the first day of operation. RR SL:TP 4:1. I have only negative experience with this advisor.

Slawomir Antoni Napierala
174
Slawomir Antoni Napierala 2025.03.08 20:22 
 

All tests conducted in the Strategy Tester within the timeframe from January 1, 2022, to January 2025 yield similar results, suggesting a high effectiveness of Goldenity AI. When compared to the results obtained on a real account, this strongly indicates deliberate manipulation by the developer within the EA’s code. Before allowing the sale of software like Goldenity AI, the MQL5 platform conducts a code verification process. In my opinion, at this stage, manipulations such as over-fit machine learning should be detected to protect customers from similar fraud. I demand my money back.

N Nagaraj
125
N Nagaraj 2025.03.08 06:41 
 

I wanna my money back please

mh888
669
mh888 2025.03.06 03:10 
 

the EA started trading profitably but has since been going downhill.. will need more up-to-date optimisations. Nonetheless, it's not worth the price tag. I do not recommend this EA...

dukecesar78
71
dukecesar78 2025.03.05 16:37 
 

I wanna my money back please

lcxnet
45
lcxnet 2025.02.26 13:41 
 

The signal is false. I suffered losses while using the same Forex broker, but he did not place this trade.

Ming Kin Ip
634
Ming Kin Ip 2025.02.23 17:32 
 

I still believe in this EA, provided that the BT results match fairly with the Signal as well as real trades. From my point of view, the EA haven't deviate from its historical DD. I will closely monitor the performance of this EA, hoping to re-review it to 5 stars sooner or later. Take care author, stay foolish, stay hungry, stay strong.

patricpptrdch
30
patricpptrdch 2025.02.23 12:29 
 

Doesn't work with Prop-Trading FTMO. 90% losses, very bad RRR, that EA was not able to trade profitable.

mikebcn20
151
mikebcn20 2025.02.21 15:33 
 

Everything the developer mentions about this EA is just a lie for scamming all the people she cans. You only need to take a look at the forum. Be awared of this and don't buy it. I want a refund and I won't stop until I get it.

juneve
194
juneve 2025.02.21 11:19 
 

I didn't want to write a review until a few weeks later. In the discussion forum, anyone can read on the last few pages that a few “trolls” want to destroy the reputation of EA. Wild claims, insults, blackmail, an objective exchange is not possible without stupid comments. Valuable exchanges between buyers sometimes only take place via DM. The positive thing is that everyone can read what the trolls are doing there. EA made a profit in the first few days. It is important to know that optimal broker and VPS selection are important. Zuzanna is very friendly and helpful in case of problems. Since 2 weeks the losses are higher, the profits smaller and have used up the initial profits. Overall I have a slight loss. After 4 weeks I cannot make an overall judgment. With 3 stars, I would like to give a neutral rating for now and point out that the forum openly encourages people to give bad ratings. I will draw a conclusion in 2-3 months. If the accusations do not prove true, the developer's work will be systematically trampled on here. I will not allow myself to make this judgment after such a short time. I hope Zuzanna remains committed.

U P D A T E :26. March: I'll give you an update. The EA had a very bad phase in February. After several losses with 2 percent risk, I reduced the risk to 1 percent. Now, at the end of March, with the reduced risk of 1 percent, I am back in profit. The route back to profit was therefore longer than if I had left the risk at 2 percent. This EA is highly priced my confidence in this EA is ambivalent. I will give another update in 4 weeks.

123
Reply to review