SignalPro Divergence EA

SignalProDivergence EA – Your Gateway to Customizable Trading Success!

Welcome to SignalProDivergence, an innovative Expert Advisor designed to empower traders with a robust foundation for optimized trading strategies. This EA is created with flexibility in mind, enabling you to fine-tune and customize it according to your preferences. SignalProDivergence is not pre-optimized, offering you the opportunity to unleash its full potential by tailoring it to your specific trading goals and market conditions.

This EA leverages divergence-based signals using the MACD indicator. By identifying bullish and bearish divergences, it aims to capitalize on market reversals with precision. The strategy integrates price action and MACD divergence to identify high-probability entry points.

Key features include:

A divergence detection mechanism that compares price highs and lows with MACD peaks and troughs, identifying potential reversal zones.

Customizable settings for MACD parameters, divergence periods, and trade management.

Flexible stop loss and take profit rules, allowing you to choose between fixed levels or strategy-based calculations using the ATR.

A time-filtering feature to define trading hours and avoid unproductive sessions.

Smart trade validation ensuring correct stop loss and take profit distances based on broker limitations.

SignalProDivergence is an ideal tool for traders who want a strong technical foundation with the freedom to optimize it to suit their needs.

Why SignalProDivergence?

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this EA provides the flexibility and reliability to explore trading strategies in diverse market conditions. With its user-friendly settings and robust logic, you’re in control of your trading journey.

Purchase SignalProDivergence for just $65 today and start optimizing your trading experience.



