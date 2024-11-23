Combo View Impulse System

This indicator combines several functionalities:

  1. Value Zone

    • Displays two exponential moving averages (EMAs):
      • 13-period EMA in red.
      • 22-period EMA in blue.

  2. Impulse System (based on Dr. Alexander Elder's methodology)

    • Candles are color-coded to indicate trade restrictions:
      • Red candles prohibit buying.
      • Green candles prohibit selling.
      • Blue candles allow both buying and selling.
    • Recommended for use on two timeframes for enhanced analysis.

  3. 3x ATR Channel

    • A channel based on 3 times the ATR (Average True Range) of the blue EMA.
    • Recommendations:
      • Avoid opening buy trades above the upper channel line.
      • Avoid opening sell trades below the lower channel line.
    • The channel also marks areas ideal for partial profit-taking when price approaches these levels.

This indicator integrates seamlessly with Combo OsMA, forming a unified analytical tool. However, it can also be used as a standalone indicator.

Input Parameters

  • Fast EMA Period (13) – Period for the fast EMA in the value zone.
  • Slow EMA Period (22) – Period for the slow EMA in the value zone.
  • MACD: Fast EMA (12) – Short EMA for the MACD calculation.
  • MACD: Slow EMA (26) – Long EMA for the MACD calculation.
  • Signal SMA Period (9) – Smoothing period for the MACD signal line.
  • Applied Price (PRICE_CLOSE) – The price used for calculations.
  • ATR Period (35) – Period for ATR calculation.
  • ATR Channel Coefficient (3.0) – Multiplier for defining the ATR-based channel.
  • Candle thickness (2) – Thickness of the line inside the candlestick candle.
  • Channel thickness (2) – Thickness of the line.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Better Volume MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
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Indicators
Description: The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT5 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT5 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed. Input parameters: MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average
Keep Calm
Illia Zhavarankau
Experts
Detailed article about the work of the advisor . The strategy is based on technical analysis. It is based on the technical signal divergence. Divergence is searched for using the MACD oscillator and the Price deviation MA indicator. The main feature is the consistency and stability of the strategy, which is confirmed by 20 years of history tests. Advantage: multicurrency. The Expert Advisor is suitable for any instrument, while launching 15-20 instruments and preferred timeframes on one chart at
Better Volumes
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Description: The indicator of tick volumes Better Volumes allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volumes the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed. Input parameters: Display_Bars - the number of displayed bars (at 0, all are
Least Square MA
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Least Square MA   Description: The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window. Input parameters: LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method; Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains); D
Wall of worry
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
Combo OsMA
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
This indicator combines two tools: MACD and OsMA . MACD is displayed as two lines: The black line represents the main MACD line. The orange line represents the MACD signal line. OsMA Histogram is shown in two colors: Green bars indicate growth. Red bars indicate decline. You can customize the line colors and thickness in the settings. This indicator serves as an addition to the Combo View Impulse System indicator but can also be used independently. Parameters: Fast EMA period   (12) – The short
Price deviation from MA
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Price deviation from MA The indicator in a separate window displays the value of the price deviation ( % ) from the specified value of the Moving Average . It can be used both for fixing positions and opening new positions. Input parameters: 1. The averaging period for calculating the moving average. 2. Averaging method. It can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values: MODE_SMA - Simple averaging; MODE_EMA - Exponential averaging; MODE_SMMA - Smoothed averaging; MODE_LWMA - Linear weighted averaging.
Least Square MA MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Least Square MA Description: The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window. Input parameters: LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method; Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains); Dis
Wall of worry MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
Combo OsMA MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
This indicator combines two tools:   MACD   and   OsMA . MACD   is displayed as two lines: The   black line   represents the main MACD line. The   orange line   represents the MACD signal line. OsMA Histogram   is shown in two colors: Green bars   indicate growth. Red bars   indicate decline. You can customize the line colors and thickness in the settings. This indicator serves as an addition to the   Combo View Impulse System   indicator but can also be used independently. Parameters: Fast EMA
Combo View Impulse System MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
This indicator combines several functionalities: Value Zone Displays two exponential moving averages (EMAs): 13-period EMA   in red. 22-period EMA   in blue. Impulse System   (based on Dr. Alexander Elder's methodology) Candles are color-coded to indicate trade restrictions: Red candles   prohibit buying. Green candles   prohibit selling. Blue candles   allow both buying and selling. Recommended for use on   two timeframes   for enhanced analysis. 3x ATR Channel A channel based on 3 times the AT
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