Combo View Impulse System

This indicator combines several functionalities:

  1. Value Zone

    • Displays two exponential moving averages (EMAs):
      • 13-period EMA in red.
      • 22-period EMA in blue.

  2. Impulse System (based on Dr. Alexander Elder's methodology)

    • Candles are color-coded to indicate trade restrictions:
      • Red candles prohibit buying.
      • Green candles prohibit selling.
      • Blue candles allow both buying and selling.
    • Recommended for use on two timeframes for enhanced analysis.

  3. 3x ATR Channel

    • A channel based on 3 times the ATR (Average True Range) of the blue EMA.
    • Recommendations:
      • Avoid opening buy trades above the upper channel line.
      • Avoid opening sell trades below the lower channel line.
    • The channel also marks areas ideal for partial profit-taking when price approaches these levels.

This indicator integrates seamlessly with Combo OsMA, forming a unified analytical tool. However, it can also be used as a standalone indicator.

Input Parameters

  • Fast EMA Period (13) – Period for the fast EMA in the value zone.
  • Slow EMA Period (22) – Period for the slow EMA in the value zone.
  • MACD: Fast EMA (12) – Short EMA for the MACD calculation.
  • MACD: Slow EMA (26) – Long EMA for the MACD calculation.
  • Signal SMA Period (9) – Smoothing period for the MACD signal line.
  • Applied Price (PRICE_CLOSE) – The price used for calculations.
  • ATR Period (35) – Period for ATR calculation.
  • ATR Channel Coefficient (3.0) – Multiplier for defining the ATR-based channel.
  • Candle thickness (2) – Thickness of the line inside the candlestick candle.
  • Channel thickness (2) – Thickness of the line.


