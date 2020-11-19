Description:

The indicator of tick volumes Better Volumes allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volumes the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed.

Input parameters:

Display_Bars - the number of displayed bars (at 0, all are displayed);

MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average for volume;

LookBack - period for which the correct and relative volume is searched;

Alert_color = true / false enable or disable notifications about the appearance of a candle of a given color;

Send_mail = true/false enable or disable notifications about the appearance of a candle of a given color by email.

Description of colors:

Red - Bull correct volume for period LookBack (Close>(High+Low)/2);