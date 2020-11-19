Better Volumes

Description:

The indicator of tick volumes Better Volumes allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volumes the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed.

Input parameters:

Display_Bars - the number of displayed bars (at 0, all are displayed);

MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average for volume;

LookBack - period for which the correct and relative volume is searched;

Alert_color = true / false enable or disable notifications about the appearance of a candle of a given color;

Send_mail = true/false  enable or disable notifications about the appearance of a candle of a given color by email.

Description of colors:

Red - Bull correct volume for period LookBack (Close>(High+Low)/2);

DeepSkyBlue - Normal tick valume;

Yellow - Minimus volume for period LookBack;

Lime - Maximum relative volume for period LookBack;

White - Bear correct volume for period LookBack (Close<(High+Low)/2);

Magenta - Maximum relative and correct volume for period LookBack;

Maroon - Moving average Volume (MAPeriod).
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Description: The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT5 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT5 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed. Input parameters: MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average
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Detailed article about the work of the advisor . The strategy is based on technical analysis. It is based on the technical signal divergence. Divergence is searched for using the MACD oscillator and the Price deviation MA indicator. The main feature is the consistency and stability of the strategy, which is confirmed by 20 years of history tests. Advantage: multicurrency. The Expert Advisor is suitable for any instrument, while launching 15-20 instruments and preferred timeframes on one chart at
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Least Square MA   Description: The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window. Input parameters: LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method; Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains); D
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Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
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Price deviation from MA The indicator in a separate window displays the value of the price deviation ( % ) from the specified value of the Moving Average . It can be used both for fixing positions and opening new positions. Input parameters: 1. The averaging period for calculating the moving average. 2. Averaging method. It can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values: MODE_SMA - Simple averaging; MODE_EMA - Exponential averaging; MODE_SMMA - Smoothed averaging; MODE_LWMA - Linear weighted averaging.
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Least Square MA Description: The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window. Input parameters: LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method; Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains); Dis
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Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
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This indicator combines two tools:   MACD   and   OsMA . MACD   is displayed as two lines: The   black line   represents the main MACD line. The   orange line   represents the MACD signal line. OsMA Histogram   is shown in two colors: Green bars   indicate growth. Red bars   indicate decline. You can customize the line colors and thickness in the settings. This indicator serves as an addition to the   Combo View Impulse System   indicator but can also be used independently. Parameters: Fast EMA
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Illia Zhavarankau
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This indicator combines several functionalities: Value Zone Displays two exponential moving averages (EMAs): 13-period EMA   in red. 22-period EMA   in blue. Impulse System   (based on Dr. Alexander Elder's methodology) Candles are color-coded to indicate trade restrictions: Red candles   prohibit buying. Green candles   prohibit selling. Blue candles   allow both buying and selling. Recommended for use on   two timeframes   for enhanced analysis. 3x ATR Channel A channel based on 3 times the AT
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