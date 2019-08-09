Price deviation from MA

The indicator in a separate window displays the value of the price deviation (%) from the specified value of the Moving Average.

It can be used both for fixing positions and opening new positions.

Input parameters:

1. The averaging period for calculating the moving average.

2. Averaging method. It can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values:

MODE_SMA - Simple averaging;

MODE_EMA - Exponential averaging;

MODE_SMMA - Smoothed averaging;

MODE_LWMA - Linear weighted averaging.

3. Used price. Can be one of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price constants:

PRICE_CLOSE - closing price;

PRICE_OPEN - Opening Price;

PRICE_HIGH - Maximum price for the period;

PRICE_LOW - Minimum price for the period;

PRICE_MEDIAN - Median price, (high + low) / 2;

PRICE_TYPICAL - Typical price, (high + low + close) / 3;

PRICE_WEIGHTED - Weighted Average Price, (high + low + close + close) / 4.



