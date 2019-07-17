Better Volume MT5
- Indicators
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Illia ZhavarankauI program in MQL4 trading robots. I am looking for interesting people who are interested in this direction.
I run my blog https://botrader.org.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 11 August 2019
- Activations: 5
Description:
The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT5 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT5 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed.
Input parameters:
MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average for volume;
LookBack - period for which the correct and relative volume is searched.
Description of colors:
Red - Bull correct volume for period LookBack (Close>(High+Low)/2);
DeepSkyBlue - Normal tick valume;
Yellow - Minimus volume for period LookBack;
Lime - Maximum relative volume for period LookBack;
White - Bear correct volume for period LookBack (Close<(High+Low)/2);
Magenta - Maximum relative and correct volume for period LookBack;
It was an indicator that didn't work at all. I didn't realize it had stopped midway through and had to press the refresh button multiple times to move on to the next step. I wonder why I bought it. I'm also disappointed in MQL5 for continuing to ship products that don't work.