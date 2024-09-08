Nadaraya Watson Envelope Signals Scanner MT5
- Indicators
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Biswarup BanerjeeHello, I'm Biswarup, a 32-year-old MQL4 and MQL5 development specialist with a proven track record of excellence. With over 150 products spanning various categories and over 300 client projects successfully delivered across multiple platforms, I am dedicated to providing high-quality trading
- Version: 23.0
- Updated: 17 August 2026
- Activations: 20
Nadaraya Watson Envelope MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with a powerful tool to identify potential price reversals across multiple currency pairs and timeframes, making it an essential resource for both novice and experienced traders.
This indicator leverages the well-known Nadaraya Watson Envelope algorithm to deliver real-time signals, enabling traders to seize short-term opportunities and capitalize on strong trends. By monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously, it enhances trading efficiency and helps in making informed decisions.
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide
Key Features
- Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal data for automated trading.
- Visual Arrow Signals: Displays clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles, facilitating easy visual reading for traders.
- Non-Repainting Signals: Provides signals confirmed on closed bars only, ensuring no repainting and maintaining the integrity of backtesting results.
- Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick execution and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical analysis.
- Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring that traders never miss crucial trade setups.
- Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app, enabling traders to monitor signals on the go.
- Email Alerts: Notifies users via email on signal events, allowing for remote monitoring when away from the trading terminal.
- On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart, offering an instant overview of multiple pairs' statuses.
- Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors various currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, simplifying the trading process.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Functions across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility to traders.
- Customizable Input Parameters: Offers a range of settings to tailor the indicator to individual trading styles and preferences.
Nadaraya Watson Envelope MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 is a vital addition to any trader's toolkit, designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 to enhance trading strategies and improve decision-making.
Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:
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I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.
Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
#tags Nadaraya Watson Envelope MultiCurrency Scanner MT5, trading indicator, MT5 indicator, currency pairs, trading signals, technical analysis, forex trading, multi-timeframe analysis, price reversals, alerts, automated trading, market trends, trading strategies, forex market, investment tools, trading efficiency
The program came with minor issues that have all been resolved by the developer. Now the program is much faster, lighter, and works very well. For those who like this indicator and want the ease of MTF scanning across various currency pairs and indices, it's also a great choice.