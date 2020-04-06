Hammer Time MT5

Unlock the Hammer Trading System

Utilizing hammer recognition, this advanced system identifies potential reversal points to optimize trade placements.

The system offers a diverse range of nine strategies. Use a strategy independently or in combinations to enhance trading opportunities.

Optional ATR-adjusted spacing ensures a dynamic adjustment for volatility when placing multiple trades.

Flexible lot sizing options are available, both fixed and automatically increasing (non-martingale).

The maximizer option is available which seeks to optimize the profit target.

Key Features:

RSI and Volume Indicators: Integrate Relative Strength Index and volume trends to identify market entry points.

Hammer and Moving Average: Utilize hammer patterns and moving averages to capture potential volatility and trend reversals.

Trend Analysis: Leverage trend analysis for better market insights.

As an advanced Forex Trading Robot and MQL5 Trading Bot, this Automated Trading System is optimized specifically for the MetaTrader 5 MT5 platform.