Hammer Time MT5
- Experts
- AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
Unlock the Hammer Trading System
Utilizing hammer recognition, this advanced system identifies potential reversal points to optimize trade placements.
The system offers a diverse range of nine strategies. Use a strategy independently or in combinations to enhance trading opportunities.
Optional ATR-adjusted spacing ensures a dynamic adjustment for volatility when placing multiple trades.
Flexible lot sizing options are available, both fixed and automatically increasing (non-martingale).
The maximizer option is available which seeks to optimize the profit target.
Key Features:
RSI and Volume Indicators: Integrate Relative Strength Index and volume trends to identify market entry points.
Hammer and Moving Average: Utilize hammer patterns and moving averages to capture potential volatility and trend reversals.
Trend Analysis: Leverage trend analysis for better market insights.
As an advanced Forex Trading Robot and MQL5 Trading Bot, this Automated Trading System is optimized specifically for the MetaTrader 5 MT5 platform.