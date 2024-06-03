BB Trader MT5

5

Introducing the BB Trader EA, a well refined trading tool gaining insights from the Bollinger Band indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the upper and lower Bollinger Bands.

Key Features:

Flexible trade options: Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries.

Optional ATR-adjusted system: Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility.

Versatile grid lot sizing: Choose between fixed or automatically increasing lot sizing for grid trades.

Strategic trade closures: Utilize the opposite Bollinger Band condition to seek optimal profit targets.

For a highly advanced EA based on Bollinger Band strategies, please visit BB Trader Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124959

Reviews 3
Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.14 09:42 
 

Hi and thanks for this work, full tested + optimisation seem ok, now test in auto trade.. thanks

bogdanovruslan
85
bogdanovruslan 2024.12.13 06:11 
 

Good expert.

masmouei
50
masmouei 2024.08.03 12:01 
 

This expert performs much better when the market is less volatile than when the market is more volatile

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Professional Volume Profile, POC, Value Area, HVN/LVN & Naked POC Analysis Auction Matrix Pro is an advanced market profile and auction market theory indicator designed for traders who want a deeper understanding of price acceptance, price rejection, volume concentration, and market structure. The indicator automatically builds a dynamic Daily Volume Profile and provides real-time visualization of: Point of Control (POC) Value Area High (VAH) Value Area Low (VAL) Developing POC High Volume Node
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Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.14 09:42 
 

Hi and thanks for this work, full tested + optimisation seem ok, now test in auto trade.. thanks

AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
2828
Reply from developer Alexander Abel 2025.01.16 10:12
I appreciate your review and good luck with your strategy!
bogdanovruslan
85
bogdanovruslan 2024.12.13 06:11 
 

Good expert.

AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
2828
Reply from developer Alexander Abel 2024.12.15 04:00
Thank you for your feedback and appreciate your review!
masmouei
50
masmouei 2024.08.03 12:01 
 

This expert performs much better when the market is less volatile than when the market is more volatile

AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
2828
Reply from developer Alexander Abel 2024.12.15 04:00
Thank you for the great feedback! For what you describe maybe try out the ATR settings and BB strategy #2.
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