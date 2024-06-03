BB Trader MT5

Introducing the BB Trader EA, a well refined trading tool gaining insights from the Bollinger Band indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the upper and lower Bollinger Bands.

Key Features:

Flexible trade options: Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries.

Optional ATR-adjusted system: Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility.

Versatile grid lot sizing: Choose between fixed or automatically increasing lot sizing for grid trades.

Strategic trade closures: Utilize the opposite Bollinger Band condition to seek optimal profit targets.

For a highly advanced EA based on Bollinger Band strategies, please visit BB Trader Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124959