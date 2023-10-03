Blue Sonic Donchian MT4
- Experts
- Duc Anh Le
- Version: 2.81
- Updated: 15 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.
This is MT4 version, click here for Blue Sonic Donchian MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions)
Intro
BlueSonic Donchian EA ('Sonic') is a next-gen multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maximize return from sub-optimal entry. What make Sonic stand out from other grid EA on the market is its core advantages:
-
Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.
-
Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features
-
Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag
🔴 Recommendation for quick start:
- minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed
- start lot: 0.01- symbols:
GOLD : XAUUSD
FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (🙅♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
INDICES : GER40, NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)
Essential features
Some of key features:
-
✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.
-
✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics
-
✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both
-
✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)
-
✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.
-
✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)
-
✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)
-
... and many more
With Sonic, never again you have to:
- ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )
- ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with Sonic, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).
- ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
- ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
- ❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323
please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support
Optimized set files for FX and Gold are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
file with you.
