AI Swing MT4

5

Introduction:

AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate.

It will be 200$, it is now just 49$.🎁🎁

No Martingale, No Grid

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.

The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies.

Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis, specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our prediction of trading.

The robot constantly adapts to changes in the market and learns from its own decisions, continuously improving its performance and accuracy.

+It is used my "Swing Scanner" and "Market Structure " indicators.

Features:

  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • Uses several pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD
  • Recommended time frame: M30
  • Used Fixed Stop Loss
  • High win rate(more than 95%)
  • Easy to use
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit 100 USD
  • Advise to use a low spread and famous broker
  • Every EA in the market needs VPS




İncelemeler 1
YC Chen
223
YC Chen 2025.06.01 22:58 
 

Good customer support! Good EA. Highly Recommend!!!

