FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5

FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar)

Below are the different options available:

  • Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns
  • Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry
  • 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low
  • 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward
  • Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart
  • Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line
  • Lines extension away from the current candle
  • All colors changeable - Background, text, Buy/Sell, entry and TP/SL
  • Alert when a setup is found - sound / popup / email / push notification

Once a suggestion is given, you can confirm it with your own chart analysis. Generally the best setups to be traded are the ones occurring around important support/resistance, round numbers, supply and demand zones, etc.

Wish you all the best in your trading. Thank you for your confidence ... FerruFx


User Inputs

  • Pattern Mode: select here the pattern to be monitored
  • PinBar Minimum Size Pips: minimum size of the bar
  • InsideBar Minimum Size Pips: minimum size of the bar
  • Entry Break Plus Pips: number of pips away from the pattern where the entry is valid
  • Use SL Pips: select here to enable the SL pips option
  • SL Pips: number of pips for the stop loss
  • Use SL ATR: select here to enable the SL ATR option
  • SL ATR Multiplier: set here the multiplier to be applied to the ATR value
  • SL ATR Period: ATR period
  • Use SL HighLow: select here to enable the SL HighLow option
  • SL HighLow Plus Pips: number of pips to be added to the high/low value
  • Use TP Pips: select here to enable the TP pips option
  • TP 1 Pips: number of pips for the take profit #1
  • TP 2 Pips: number of pips for the take profit #2
  • Use TP ATR: select here to enable the TP ATR option
  • TP 1 ATR Multiplier: set here the multiplier to be applied to the ATR value
  • TP 2 ATR Multiplier: set here the multiplier to be applied to the ATR value
  • TP ATR Period: ATR period
  • Use TP Reward: select here to enable the TP Reward option
  • TP 1 Reward: set here the reward for the TP against the SL (Risk:Reward)
  • TP 2 Reward: set here the reward for the TP against the SL (Risk:Reward)
  • Dashboard X shift: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart
  • Dashboard Y shift: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart
  • Lines Extension: number of bars ahead of the current bar to extend the lines
  • Delete Suggestion at SL: select here if you allow the suggestion to be removed if price reach SL level
  • BUY/SELL Color: select here the color for buy/sell signals
  • Background Color: select here the color for the panel background
  • Corners Color: select here the color for the panel corners
  • Text Color: select here the color for the text
  • Entry Color: select here the color for the entry line
  • TP Color: select here the color for the TP lines
  • SL Color: select here the color for the SL line
  • Sound Alert: select here to enable the sound alert option
  • Sound File: set here the sound file for the alert
  • Popup Alert: select here to enable the popupalert option
  • Email Alert: select here to enable the emailalert option
  • Push Alert: select here to enable the push notification option
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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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Ruhail Ashraf Khan
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Ruhail Ashraf Khan 2020.06.24 11:02 
 

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faithdefender
1746
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Amadeus
283
Amadeus 2018.11.09 18:12 
 

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