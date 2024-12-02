SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager

SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA

Description:
The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility.

This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dynamic alternative to stop-loss strategies. With the ability to both manage live trades and simulate trade management scenarios in backtesting, the SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the perfect companion for traders seeking precision, efficiency, and robust risk control.

Key Features:

  • Seamless Backtesting Integration:
    Backtest your trading strategies with full trade management handled by the EA, allowing you to evaluate the effectiveness of hedging over stop-loss-based approaches.

  • Automated Trade Management:
    The EA monitors and manages trades dynamically, using winning trades to close losing positions while maintaining balance between buy and sell orders.

  • Profit Optimization:
    Automatically allocates portions of profits from winning trades to offset losing positions, minimizing account drawdown while preserving overall profitability.

  • Dynamic Rebalancing:
    Adapts trade volumes and hedging strategies to current market conditions for consistent and effective trade management.

Benefits:

  1. Test and Refine Strategies:
    Develop and optimize trading strategies in backtesting without worrying about trade management. Focus on entry points and market analysis, while the EA handles trade adjustments.

  2. Hedging Made Simple:
    Eliminate the need for manual risk mitigation by leveraging the EA’s hedging capabilities to manage trades, reduce losses, and maintain account equity.

  3. Real-Time and Simulated Performance:
    Use the EA for both live trading and backtesting, ensuring you can perfect your strategy before implementing it in the market.

Important Notes:

  • One Currency Pair per Chart: The EA operates on one currency pair per chart. To use it with multiple pairs, load it on separate charts.
  • Hedging Account Required: Your broker account must support hedging for the EA to function correctly.
  • Backtesting Compatibility: Unlike the SSFx Hedge Manager EA, the Ultimate version is fully compatible with the strategy tester, enabling users to evaluate strategies in simulated environments.

The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is ideal for traders who want to balance strategic development and automated risk management. Whether you’re a seasoned trader exploring new approaches or a beginner fine-tuning your strategies, this EA takes the complexity out of hedging and lets you focus on what truly matters: making informed trading decisions.

Take your trading to the ultimate level with SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA!


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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
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The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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