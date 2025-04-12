🚀 Trade Smarter with Real-Time CRT Alerts! 🚀

The CRT Alert EA is designed for traders who use Candle Range Theory (CRT) to identify trading opportunities. This powerful tool monitors price action across multiple timeframes and alerts you exactly when the third candle forms, helping you execute trades with confidence.

📌 Key Features:

✅ Real-Time Alerts – Get notified instantly when a valid CRT setup forms.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Monitoring – Works on any timeframe from 1Min to Monthly.

✅ Customizable Settings – Choose which timeframes to monitor.

✅ MT5 Push Notifications – Stay updated on mobile & desktop.

✅ More feature update coming soon

🎯 How It Works:

1️⃣ The EA monitors three consecutive candles based on Candle Range Theory.

2️⃣ If a valid setup forms, an alert is triggered on the third candle.

3️⃣ Traders receive a notification both on their computer and mobile device, allowing them to manually analyze the trade and enter the trade.

⚡ No automatic trading – You stay in control! This EA is built for traders who prefer to make their own trading decisions based on CRT signals.



For more information, feel free to reach out to me on Telegram @osteeen4x



Auto Trading is coming soon in new versions and this will be based on orderflow on the lower timeframes after a CRT is formed (Also feel free to contact me if you need a custom criteria for auto trading).



For more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT.

Look on X for @Romeotpt



