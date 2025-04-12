CRT Alert

  • Utilities
  • Austin John Ifeanyi Ogbormeh
    Austin John Ifeanyi Ogbormeh

    Austin John Ifeanyi Ogbormeh

    👋 Hi, I’m Austin John a trader with 6 years of experience and an expert MQL5 coder. With a background in I.T. and algorithmic trading, I specialize in developing automated trading systems, indicators, and expert advisors. My goal is to create high-quality, efficient, and profitable trading tools
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.22
  • Updated: 12 April 2025
  • Activations: 5

🚀 Trade Smarter with Real-Time CRT Alerts! 🚀

The CRT Alert EA is designed for traders who use Candle Range Theory (CRT) to identify trading opportunities. This powerful tool monitors price action across multiple timeframes and alerts you exactly when the third candle forms, helping you execute trades with confidence.

📌 Key Features:

Real-Time Alerts – Get notified instantly when a valid CRT setup forms.
Multi-Timeframe Monitoring – Works on any timeframe from 1Min to Monthly.
Customizable Settings – Choose which timeframes to monitor.
MT5 Push Notifications – Stay updated on mobile & desktop.
✅ More feature update coming soon

🎯 How It Works:

1️⃣ The EA monitors three consecutive candles based on Candle Range Theory.
2️⃣ If a valid setup forms, an alert is triggered on the third candle.
3️⃣ Traders receive a notification both on their computer and mobile device, allowing them to manually analyze the trade and enter the trade.

No automatic trading – You stay in control! This EA is built for traders who prefer to make their own trading decisions based on CRT signals.

For more information, feel free to reach out to me on Telegram @osteeen4x

Auto Trading is coming soon in new versions and this will be based on orderflow on the lower timeframes after a CRT is formed (Also feel free to contact me if you need a custom criteria for auto trading).

For more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT.

Look on X for @Romeotpt


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Discover a New Wave Trading Strategy - Suitable for Currency Pairs like AUDUSD.s Strategy Highlights : Specially Designed Trend Indicator Graphics : Our strategy offers a unique graphical interface to help traders identify and capitalize on market fluctuations. Backtesting Validation : Traders are encouraged to backtest currency pairs like AUDUSD.s to validate the effectiveness of our strategy. Flexible Time Frames : Default recommendation is to trade in the 15-minute (M15) time frame,
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Utilities
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
Utilities
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
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