Partial N Trail EA
- Utilities
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 12 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Hello
Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier.
How? Well..
With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else!
Features:
1)
-Activate/Deactivate Partial Close
-Partial Close at X Pips
-% to be closed
2)
- Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even
-Break even start
-Break even Profit
3)
-Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop
-Trailing Start
-Trailing Distance
4)
Auto place TP at x pips
Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed candle