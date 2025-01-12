Partial N Trail EA

Hello 

Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier. 

How? Well..

With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else!

Features:

1)

-Activate/Deactivate Partial Close 

-Partial Close at X Pips

-% to be closed

2)

- Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even 

-Break even start 

-Break even Profit

3)

-Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop

-Trailing Start

-Trailing Distance

4) 

Auto place TP at x pips

Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed candle 





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Well, if you know great EAs based on  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. you know what this one does too! ------------------ The big difference? its a lot cheaper!! ------------------ Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD U can add more pairs but its not advised! Recommended timeframe:   M15 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 100$ (for lowest risk) DRAG TO CHART and have patience! ------------------
Pionner
Vitor Salvador
Experts
1st SALES 699 $ PRICE INCREASE 200 $ EVERY 10 SALES TRADES ON DAILY TIMEFRAME THIS EA DOSENT TRADE EVERYDAY SO U NEED DO BE PATIENTE ABOUT IT. DOWNLOAD DEMO AND BACKTEST , SEE FOR YOURSELF THE RESULTS. IF U NEED SETFILES JUST DM ME AND I CAN SEND YOU. LETS BEAT THE MARKET TOGETHER. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MultiTF MA
Vitor Salvador
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator Provides you a simple edge. How? Let me explain.. Have you ever tried using Moving Average Strategy to trade but you find those entries too late? Have you ever tried to trade with moving averages on 1 Timeframe chart (example 4h) and when i try to lower the timeframe, moving averages change position? If you answered Yes to Both questions , This indicator is the solution for you! 1- You can visualize lower timeframes moving averages on higher timeframes ex
Magnetic Levels
Vitor Salvador
Indicators
Magnetic levels for MT5 is a great addition to your trading strategy if you use support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones. The price very often gives good entry points to the position exactly at the round levels and near them. The indicator is fully customizable and easy to use: -Choose the number of levels to be displayed -Choose the distance Between The levels -Choose the color of the levels. Can be added to your trading system for more confluence. Works very well when combined
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