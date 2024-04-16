Prop Firm Recovery System

This expert basically copies all trades from a prop trading account to a private live account (Master Slave Copier).

USP! What it makes unique is the fact, that this EA can revert the trades and calculate orignal lots in way, that you earn money for every lost prop firm challange trade.

For example: If you lose a 100K challange and you paid 500$ for it, the EA recovers those losses on your private live account. If you win the challange, sure, you lost around 500$ on your private live account but the prop firm will pay back your initial 500$.

Result: Your prop firm challanges are free forever!

Important: You need to ajust the EA as descibed and both Metatrader plattform must run on the same (VPN) Machine, because its a file based copier (without DLL functions).


Description of the parameters:

  • BIN_Filename = This will be the filename and must be the same on Master and Slave (so they can speak to each other)
  • Mode = Use the EA as Master or Slave (slave will copy the trades)
  • Type = Use normal to copy same direction and use "Invert" to open the position in the exact oposite way (Buy and Sell will change)
  • Risk = Use auto to calculate same risk like the master (lots get calculated automatically) or use "SameLots" to copy the same lots like on the master EA
  • LotMultiplier = 1 eaquals the same risk size like the master. Lower means, that the lots are lower even more. Higher means lots get multiplied (2 for double for example)
  • RecoveryMode = Set it to true if you want to recover a prop firm challange -> Important: Risk and Lotmultiplier get ignored if you use this
  • Deposit Amount = Set here what you paid for the challange (for example 500$) and -> Important: Double or even tripple the amount on the private live account to make sure, you have enough money power to recover.
  • Max DD = Set the Max Draw Down from your challange -> Note: If you want to even recover a little bit more than just the initial deposit or the challange was already ongoing you need to tweak this a little bit.
  • FilterBy_Symbol = Just orders with this specific symbol will be placed, all others gets ignored
  • FilterBy_MagicNumber  = Just orders with this specific magicnumber (from master) will be placed, all others gets ignored
  • Delay = Delay time in seconds before placing a trade (1000 = 1s) to simulate an independent EA
  • MaxDailyLoss = Insert max challange loss to stop EA automatically by hitting this target
  • MaxTotalLoss = Insert max challange loss to stop EA automatically by hitting this target
  • ProfitGoal = Stop EA after hitting the win goal (calculated by Equity)
  • Magic_Number = Use this for your own magic number

Description of usage:

Pls make sure, that both metatrader installations are hostet on the same machine. Drag & Drop the expert on both metatraders to any open chart (doesn't matter which currency pair or symbol). Set one EA to "master" and the other to "slave" (in this scenario the slave is copying all trades from the master). Make sure, that both EAs reffering to the same file.

By adjusting the risk paramter you can descide, if the EA should copy the same lotsize or a based on your account balance equal lotsize (recommended).

By adjusting the lot multiplier you can descide even more, if you wold like to double the lots (set to 2) or reduce the lots by 50% (set 0.5 in this example).

If you want to use the recovery mode for prop accounts, pls be aware, that the copier is calibrating the lots to do so automatically (the settings above will be ignored, like risk and multiplier).


Disclaimer: And be aware, that swapps, slippages, and stop loss levels will never garantee you the excact same amount back as you spent on the prop challange. This EA is trying to reproduce the orders as good as possible and tries to approch the initial deal.

--> Be aware that you use this strategy by your own risk!



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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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