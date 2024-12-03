Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4/MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs using stochastic strategies. It provides traders with an intuitive dashboard and real-time alerts, helping them identify potential trading opportunities. This scanner simplifies the analysis of market conditions, allowing traders to make informed decisions quickly.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a comprehensive tool to enhance their market analysis and trading strategies.

Main Benefit: Gain a competitive edge in the forex market by easily identifying overbought and oversold conditions across multiple currency pairs.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Stochastic Settings

This section controls the settings related to the stochastic indicator used for scanning currency pairs.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Stochastic timeframe ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT Defines the timeframe for the stochastic calculations, allowing traders to analyze different market conditions. M1 - Use for short-term scalping strategies. K period for Stochastic int 14 Sets the number of periods for the %K line calculation, affecting the sensitivity of the indicator. 10 - Use for a faster response to price changes. D period for Stochastic int 3 Defines the smoothing period for the %D line, which helps to reduce noise in the indicator. 5 - Use for a smoother signal line. Slowing factor for Stochastic int 3 Controls the amount of smoothing applied to the %K line, influencing the indicator's responsiveness. 2 - Use for quicker signals in volatile markets. Moving Average method (0: Simple, 1: Exponential, etc.) ENUM MODE_SMA See options explained below. MODE_EMA - Use for more responsive signals. Price field (0: Close/Close, 1: High/Low, etc.) ENUM STO_LOWHIGH See options explained below. STO_CLOSE - Use for standard close price analysis. Calculation Mode(Useful for backtesting) ENUM MANUAL See options explained below. AUTO - Use for automated backtesting scenarios. stochastic upper LEVEL double 80 Sets the upper threshold for overbought conditions, guiding traders on potential sell signals. 90 - Use for a stricter overbought condition. stochastic lower LEVEL double 20 Sets the lower threshold for oversold conditions, indicating potential buy signals for traders. 10 - Use for a more aggressive oversold condition. Entry Strategy ENUM ENTRY_STRATEGY1 See options explained below. ENTRY_STRATEGY3 - Use for overbought conditions to sell.

Entry Strategy — Options Explained

The Entry Strategy setting allows traders to select their preferred method for entering trades based on stochastic signals. This flexibility accommodates different trading styles and market conditions.

ENTRY_STRATEGY1: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic enters oversold territory, while sell-entry happens when it exits oversold. This strategy is suitable for identifying potential reversals.

ENTRY_STRATEGY2: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic exits oversold territory, while sell-entry happens when it enters oversold. This approach is useful for capturing momentum shifts.

ENTRY_STRATEGY3: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic enters overbought territory, while sell-entry happens when it exits overbought. This strategy focuses on overbought conditions to initiate trades.

ENTRY_STRATEGY4: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic crosses below the oversold line, while sell-entry happens when it crosses above. This method emphasizes crossovers for trade entries.

ENTRY_STRATEGY5: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic %K crosses above 50, while sell-entry happens when it crosses below. This strategy targets mid-range movements for entries.

ENTRY_STRATEGY6: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic %K is above the upper level, while sell-entry happens when it is below. This approach focuses on extreme conditions for trade entries.

ENTRY_STRATEGY7: Buy-entry occurs during bullish divergence, while sell-entry happens during bearish divergence. This strategy utilizes divergence analysis for trade signals.

ENTRY_STRATEGY8: Buy-entry occurs when the stochastic %K crosses up the %D line, while sell-entry happens when it crosses down. This method relies on crossovers for trade entries.

Stochastic Divergence Settings(only For Strategy 7)

This section manages the settings specifically for divergence analysis when using Strategy 7.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Divergence Lookback Bars int 50 Specifies the number of bars to look back for identifying divergence, impacting the accuracy of signals. 30 - Use for a shorter analysis period to capture quicker signals. Minimum Bars distance between divergence[0: disable] int 20 Sets the minimum distance in bars for divergence signals, helping to filter out noise. 15 - Use for tighter divergence conditions. Maximum Bars distance between divergence[0: disable] int 200 Defines the maximum distance in bars for divergence signals, allowing for broader analysis. 250 - Use for a more extensive divergence analysis. Min price gap in pips[0: disable] int 15 Sets the minimum price gap in pips for divergence, helping to confirm significant price movements. 10 - Use for tighter divergence confirmation. STOCHASTIC Color color clrBlue Defines the color of the stochastic indicator on the chart, enhancing visual analysis. clrRed - Use for a contrasting visual representation.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner monitors multiple currency pairs by calculating the Stochastic Oscillator, which identifies overbought and oversold conditions. This helps traders spot potential reversals or continuations in market trends.

By analyzing various timeframes, the scanner provides insights into market momentum and helps traders make informed decisions based on stochastic signals across different pairs.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses above a predefined threshold, indicating potential upward momentum. This typically occurs when the oscillator moves from below 20 to above it.

A SELL signal is indicated when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses below a certain level, suggesting downward momentum, often when it drops from above 80 to below it.

The scanner can utilize confluence logic, where signals from multiple timeframes must align to confirm a stronger signal.

The dashboard displays currency pairs as rows and timeframes as columns, with arrow colors indicating the type of signal. The age of the signal is shown in parentheses for better decision-making.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Select Currency Pairs Choose the currency pairs you want to monitor using the pairs list setting.

Step 2: Configure Timeframes Enable the timeframes you wish to analyze for signal generation.

Step 3: Set Panel Parameters Adjust the panel height, width, and text size for optimal visibility on your chart.

Step 4: Monitor Dashboard Observe the dashboard for signals and their respective ages to determine trade entries.

Step 5: Execute Trades Based on the signals generated, execute trades in your trading platform.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Here are some tips to maximize the effectiveness of the Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner.

Feature Description Multiple Timeframes Utilize multiple timeframes to confirm signals and enhance trading accuracy. Color Coding Use color coding to quickly identify bullish and bearish signals on the dashboard. Signal Age Pay attention to signal age to prioritize fresher signals for trading decisions. Panel Customization Customize the panel size for better visibility based on your trading setup.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation Market Volatility High volatility can lead to false signals; always confirm with additional analysis. Lagging Indicator Stochastic is a lagging indicator; signals may not reflect real-time market changes. Timeframe Conflicts Conflicting signals across different timeframes can create confusion; use discretion.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default Pairs List Default pairs are optimized for performance; changing may reduce effectiveness. Scan Last N Candle Default setting ensures a balanced analysis; altering may skew results. Timeframe Settings Default timeframes provide a comprehensive view; changing may limit insights.

Dashboard Usage Tips

Prioritize Fresh Signals: Focus on signals that are recent to increase the likelihood of successful trades. Use Color Indicators: Leverage color coding to quickly assess market conditions and potential trades. Monitor Multiple Timeframes: Confirm signals across different timeframes for better accuracy. Adjust Panel Settings: Customize the panel to suit your trading style and preferences for better usability. Stay Informed: Keep up with market news that may affect currency pairs being monitored.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Scanner: Download and install the Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner on your MT4 or MT5 platform. Open the Dashboard: Launch the scanner to view the dashboard with currency pairs and signals. Configure Settings: Adjust the pairs list and timeframe settings according to your trading strategy. Enable Signals: Turn on the desired timeframes for signal generation. Monitor Signals: Keep an eye on the dashboard for buy and sell signals. Execute Trades: Use the signals to make informed trading decisions. Review Performance: Regularly evaluate the effectiveness of the signals and adjust settings as needed.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

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