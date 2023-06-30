Easy ICT Price Action For MT5

4.67

Easy ICT Price Action is an ICT price action indicator for traders who use liquidity, BOS, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing and Opening Range Gap in their manual chart analysis.

Easy ICT Price Action is a trading indicator designed for traders who use ICT and price action concepts in their manual chart analysis.

It helps display important chart context such as liquidity levels, BOS, swing points, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing, Opening Range Gap and key reference levels.

The goal is to make the chart easier to read, so traders can focus on structure, timing and price location without manually marking every level.

Main Features

- Liquidity reference levels

- BOS and market structure labels

- Swing high and swing low context

- Bullish and bearish Order Block zones

- Breaker zone references

- Asia, London and New York session areas

- Silver Bullet timing reference

- Opening Range Gap display

- Key daily, weekly and monthly reference levels

- Clean visual support for ICT and price action analysis

Who Is It For?

Easy ICT Price Action is designed for traders who already use manual price action analysis and want clearer ICT chart context.

It is suitable for traders who focus on liquidity, market structure, Order Blocks, session timing and key price levels.

How To Use

Load the indicator on your chart and use the displayed zones, levels and structure labels as market context.

The indicator is designed to support manual analysis. It does not replace your trading plan and does not guarantee trading results.

Why This Tool

Instead of marking every session, structure break, liquidity level and Order Block manually, Easy ICT Price Action brings the most commonly used ICT chart references into one visual toolkit.

This can help traders read the chart faster and keep their analysis more organized.

Important Note

This is a visual chart analysis indicator. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee profits.

Reviews 9
icewsum
190
icewsum 2026.03.05 05:16 
 

This is a great indicator; I use it every time I trade for market analysis and reference. Keep up the support!

Ion Lozan
166
Ion Lozan 2023.12.05 17:30 
 

Super Bien

gkoutela
75
gkoutela 2023.11.19 12:09 
 

Very good indicator, i have been using market structure (made by same author) for about 3 months and i was really satisfied. New version includes also order blocks, breaker blocks, OTE, and many new things !!! i m really happy that this indicator is being updated all the time.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Trading Session ICT KillZone
Han Qin Lin
4.81 (63)
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Trading Session ICT KillZone is a free MT5 indicator designed to show the main trading sessions directly on your chart. It highlights the Asia, London and New York KillZones, helping traders read market timing with a cleaner visual context. The tool is useful for ICT traders, price action traders and anyone who wants to separate different market sessions without adding unnecessary chart clutter. Main Features - Asia, London and New York session zones - Clean background display on the chart - Cus
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Quantum Charge
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QUANTUM CHARGE Intelligent Automated Gold Trading System The gold market never lacks opportunities. What is truly scarce is patience, discipline, and consistent execution. Quantum Charge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent market filtering, automated execution, multi-layer risk protection, and a professional trading dashboard to help traders reduce emotional interference and participate in the market through a structured, rule-based approach. The sys
Trading Session ICT KillZone MT4
Han Qin Lin
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Clean Trading Sessions for MetaTrader 4 This indicator is a simple and clean MT5 session visualization tool designed to help traders clearly see the main market sessions directly on the chart.It highlights the Asia, London and New York trading sessions with visual background zones, helping you understand when the market is entering an active trading period.Many price action and Smart Money traders pay attention to session timing because market behavior often changes around London open, New York
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Rook Scalper
Han Qin Lin
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ROOK SCALPER — AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING FOR METATRADER 5 Focused on Gold. Built for disciplined execution. Rook Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD and compatible GOLD symbols. It uses a proprietary rules-based engine to identify selective trading opportunities, execute orders, and manage open positions without requiring constant manual intervention. The system combines automated execution with practical risk controls. It does not use Martingale lot mu
StrataFlow Pro MT4
Han Qin Lin
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StrataFlow Pro   is a Smart Money dashboard for traders who use market structure, FVG, Order Blocks, HULL trend context, sessions and alerts in their manual chart analysis. It brings multiple chart-reading tools into one modular indicator, helping traders read structure, price zones, trend context and timing from a cleaner chart. The indicator is designed for manual analysis. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee trading results. Main Features - Smart Money structure with BOS and C
StrataFlow Pro MT5
Han Qin Lin
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StrataFlow Pro is a Smart Money dashboard for traders who use market structure, FVG, Order Blocks, HULL trend context, sessions and alerts in their manual chart analysis. It brings multiple chart-reading tools into one modular indicator, helping traders read structure, price zones, trend context and timing from a cleaner chart. The indicator is designed for manual analysis. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee trading results. Main Features - Smart Money structure with BOS and CHoC
Easy ICT Price Action MT4
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Easy ICT Price Action is an ICT price action indicator for traders who use liquidity, BOS, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing and Opening Range Gap in their manual chart analysis. Easy ICT Price Action   is a trading indicator designed for traders who use ICT and price action concepts in their manual chart analysis. It helps display important chart context such as liquidity levels, BOS, swing points, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet t
Gold Titan X
Han Qin Lin
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Gold Titan X  Gold Titan X is an automated Gold trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on XAUUSD market opportunities, price movement structure, volatility rhythm, and controlled risk management. Its goal is not to open trades constantly or chase short-term excitement. The purpose of Gold Titan X is to identify clearer and higher-quality opportunities in the Gold market, then manage entry, risk control, and exit through automated trading logic. Why choose Gold Titan X
Gold Titan 8X
Han Qin Lin
Experts
Gold Titan 8X Gold Titan 8X is an automated trading EA built for MT5 Gold XAUUSD. It is not a simple single-strategy EA. Gold Titan 8X is powered by 8 different risk-reward order structures, packaged as the 8X Core Engine. The system is designed to adapt to different Gold market conditions and find more suitable trading opportunities. The goal of Gold Titan 8X is clear: Focus on Gold. Control risk. Reduce profit giveback. Avoid high-risk averaging. Make trading more stable and disciplined. Core
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icewsum
190
icewsum 2026.03.05 05:16 
 

This is a great indicator; I use it every time I trade for market analysis and reference. Keep up the support!

Sofian Damou
34
Sofian Damou 2024.08.03 22:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.08.04 11:44
I replied to you via private message
Albert Angel
121
Albert Angel 2024.06.21 12:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.06.23 03:43
The user manual has been sent to you via private message, please check it!
dasa sasa
90
dasa sasa 2024.02.15 13:17 
 

Delayed notification. It took 10 minutes before the notification was received. tf 1 min

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.02.15 15:01
Server delay notification, you can try using VPN
Ion Lozan
166
Ion Lozan 2023.12.05 17:30 
 

Super Bien

gkoutela
75
gkoutela 2023.11.19 12:09 
 

Very good indicator, i have been using market structure (made by same author) for about 3 months and i was really satisfied. New version includes also order blocks, breaker blocks, OTE, and many new things !!! i m really happy that this indicator is being updated all the time.

Dmitrii Corpan
565
Dmitrii Corpan 2023.11.06 22:30 
 

Please provide manual

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.11.07 02:17
Hello, thank you for your support. The user manual has been sent to you via private message, please check it!
MikailAslan
44
MikailAslan 2023.09.02 08:41 
 

Great product and works well. There are more features than I use but wıll benefıt from ın the future. I have not needed user support so I gave ıt 5 stars because I dıd not want to hurt the overall score.

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:49
Thank you for your positive feedback! We're glad to hear that you are satisfied with the product and that it is working well for you.we appreciate the 5-star rating. Good luck and happy trading！
Gutierrez9814
69
Gutierrez9814 2023.08.30 00:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
110818
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.08.30 01:12
Thank you for your review. I will consider your opinion.
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