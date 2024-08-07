Watermark MT4

Watermark

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784


Logo

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290



The "Watermark" script is designed to enhance your trading chart by displaying crucial information directly on the chart's background. This script provides a clear and unobtrusive way to keep track of key details like the current trading pair, timeframe, and various time indicators.




Features:


Trading Pair Display:


The script automatically detects and displays the current trading pair (e.g., EUR/USD, BTC/USD) shown on the chart. This ensures that traders always know which asset they are analyzing, reducing the risk of making decisions based on the wrong pair.


Timeframe Display:


The script shows the current chart timeframe (e.g., 1 minute, 1 hour, 1 day). This helps traders stay aware of the specific timeframe they are viewing, whether it's for scalping, day trading, or longer-term analysis.




Time Indicators:


GMT Time: Displays the current Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is a universal time standard used by traders worldwide.


Server Time: Shows the server time of the broker or trading platform. This is important for aligning your trades with the broker’s clock, especially for time-sensitive strategies.


Computer Time: Reflects the local time of your computer, allowing for quick comparisons and ensuring your system's clock is synchronized with your trading activities.




Customization:


Color, Font and Size: Traders can choose the font color, style and size for the text to match their preferences or the overall chart aesthetic.




Usage:


This script is particularly useful for traders who need to quickly reference the chart's details without cluttering their workspace. It's ideal for multi-timeframe analysis, automated trading setups, or simply keeping a clean, professional-looking chart.




Example Output:



Pair: EURUSD


Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)


GMT Time: 2024.08.07 11:38:38 GMT


Server Time: 2024.08.07 14:38:38 GMT


Computer Time: 2024.08.07 18:38:38 GMT


This watermark script ensures you have all the necessary information right in front of you, allowing you to focus on making informed trading decisions without needing to switch between different tools or platforms.


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John Greydanus
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John Greydanus 2024.11.02 01:34 
 

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Agus Santoso
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Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.06.28 00:05
Thank you Sir
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