Probability MT5

Averaging, No Martingale


MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119494

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119495


"Probability" is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to leverage the principles of probability theory for trading in the Forex market. This EA is meticulously crafted to provide traders with a robust, reliable, and profitable trading experience while ensuring minimal risk exposure. By avoiding the high-risk Martingale strategy, "Probability" employs a more measured averaging approach, making it suitable even for traders with minimal funds.


Key Features:


Probability Theory-Based Trading:

Utilizes advanced algorithms grounded in probability theory to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Continuously analyzes market data to predict potential price movements and generate trading signals.


Averaging Strategy:

Implements an averaging strategy to manage trades effectively.

Opens additional positions at calculated intervals to lower the average entry price.

Ensures controlled risk without the exponential increase in position sizes seen in Martingale strategies.


Risk Management:

Incorporates stringent risk management protocols to protect the trader's capital.

Features customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings.

Includes dynamic lot sizing to adapt to varying market conditions and account sizes.


Minimal Fund Requirement:


Optimized to function effectively with minimal starting capital.

Employs conservative leverage to mitigate risks, ensuring sustainable growth of small accounts.


Multipair Capability:

Capable of trading multiple currency pairs simultaneously.

Uses a unified signal generation system to open positions across different pairs based on their individual probabilities.

Diversifies risk by spreading trades across various markets, enhancing the overall stability of the trading strategy.


Automated Trading:

Fully automated, requiring minimal manual intervention.

Continuously monitors the market, executes trades, and manages positions 24/7.

Provides real-time updates and alerts to keep traders informed of their account status.


User-Friendly Interface:

Easy-to-navigate interface for both novice and experienced traders.

Comprehensive dashboard displaying key metrics, trade history, and performance analytics.

Customizable settings to tailor the EA's behavior to individual trading preferences.


Backtesting and Optimization:

Includes extensive backtesting capabilities to validate the strategy against historical data.

Regular updates and optimizations ensure the EA adapts to changing market conditions.


Benefits:

Consistency: Delivers steady returns by leveraging statistical probabilities.

Safety: Avoids high-risk strategies, focusing on sustainable growth.

Versatility: Trades multiple pairs, reducing dependency on a single market.

Accessibility: Suitable for traders with limited initial capital.

Convenience: Fully automated with a user-friendly design.


Conclusion:

"Probability" is an innovative Expert Advisor that harmonizes the rigors of probability theory with a pragmatic averaging strategy, ensuring traders can achieve consistent results without exposing themselves to unnecessary risks. Its multipair trading capability, combined with a robust risk management framework, makes it an ideal choice for traders seeking to maximize their potential while maintaining control over their investments. Whether you are new to trading or a seasoned professional, "Probability" offers a reliable and efficient solution to navigating the complexities of the Forex market.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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4.18 (11)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
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4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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