EchoIndicatorMT4

ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update

A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading.
When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications.

  • A great decision making tool for opening orders.
  • Can be used any timeframe and can be customized
  • Easy to trade
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
  • It implements a multi-timeframe 
  • Trade with Trend  + signal + Weight
Echo Indicator V2.2
Update :
  • The standard of telling trend
  • Updated conjugation variables in determining
  • Solve the problem of showing values later than time.
  • Improve the method of notification notification to be more accurate.
  • etc.


Recommended products
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Pivot Flow Pro
Jose Pinto
Indicators
Pivot Flow Pro - Trend-structure market direction using pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band. Non-repainting trend-structure indicator that identifies market direction using averaged pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band, with signals confirmed strictly on closed candles. When price closes above or below the adaptive pivot levels, the indicator shifts trend and prints a flip arrow, while continuation dots highlight valid breakout points in the direction of the c
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns Indicator: Enhancing Harmonic Trading Analysis The Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify harmonic patterns on your trading chart using both manual and automatic detection methods. Main Features and Functions: Manual and Automatic Detection: This indicator empowers you to identify harmonic patterns through both manual and automatic methods. Whether you draw the patterns yourself or let the indicator do it for you, it's a versatile tool to enhance y
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicators
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ Wolfe Waves
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Precision trading: leverage wolfe waves for accurate signals Wolfe Waves are naturally occurring trading patterns present in all financial markets and represent a fight towards an equilibrium price. These patterns can develop over short and long-term time frames and are one of the most reliable predictive reversal patterns in existence, normally preceding strong and long price movements. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Amazingly
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4.2 (5)
Indicators
harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Fair value gap
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Fair value gap (FVG) = Imbalance zone Fair value gap Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1
Abiroid Waddah Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features: Waddah Trend, Explosion Increase/Decrease Trend Percentage with Threshold DeadZone Trend Direction Aligned Checks Highlight and Alerts Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency Check out the blog post for more info: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020 With customizable threshold, you can identify best trading opportunities in volume-based trading. Use Trend Height (x times Explosion): Trend height in relation to the explosion signal Trend Percent: Compares the trend height to the maximu
FX Gambit
Boyan Atanassov
Utilities
Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit Streaming Live on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome. There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right. The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Elliott Wave MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Automated Elliott Wave Theory 1. Automated Wave Counting & Reduced Bias (Objectivity) Normally, Elliott Wave counting involves a lot of "imagination" or personal opinion. This indicator helps by: Finding Impulse Waves (Waves 1-2-3-4-5): Uses strict rules (e.g., Wave 3 cannot be the shortest, Wave 4 cannot overlap Wave 1) to show you the theoretically correct price structure. Finding Corrective Waves (Waves A-B-C): Helps catch price retracements to find opportunities to re-enter the trade with t
UPD1 Volume Pixel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicators
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Market Structure ICT MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Market Structure ICT Indicator 1. Automated Market Structure The biggest advantage is reducing errors from subjective interpretation. Accurate Trend Identification: Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals. Swing Classification: Users can select the market structure type, from Short-term to Intermediate and Long-term, making it suitable for both Scalpers and Swing Traders. 2. Professional Dashboard No need to swi
Moving Gann Angles Indicator
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator plots a fan of trend lines (after clicking on a certain candle), similar to the classic Gann angles. A feature of the indicator is that it plots angles not only on a fixed scale, but also uses the average statistical price of a certain number of bars (to choose from). The indicator has two ways to calculate the average price for corners (optional): 1) calculation of the average price movement (for a certain number of bars) from High to Low; 2) calculation of the average price movem
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicators
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Echo one tradeConfirm
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
4 (1)
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
FREE
One click Trading Pad
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
One Click Trading Panel   One Click Trading Pad Panel is a control panel for managing basic orders in МT4, such as buy, sell, buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit, Reverse,   trailing stop. And signal .   The panel consists of 3 tabs. -   CMP-Current Market price ,   buy, sell trailing stop. And signal - Pending Order buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit - CLPM Close Lost, Profit management ----------------------------------------------------------- One Click Trading Panel   - Works on
Echo One Full
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
EchoSonic Model
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
EchoSonic V1.0 EchoSonic is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale EchoSonic double Strategy , Night trade and Full day trade General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 300 USD, Recomend low spread pair The best on EURUSD Time Frame M5 ,H1 Input parameters The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes DrawDown_Filter:   Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below. MaxDrawDown(%):   Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop o
EchoIndicatorMT5
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Indicators
ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading. When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications. A great decision making tool for opening orders. Can be used any timeframe and can be customized Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe   Trade with Trend  + signa
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review