Ichimoku signal finder robot for forex

Ichimoku signal finder expert

Expert Ichimoku Analyzer is a very suitable tool for analyzing and checking standard Ichimoku indicator signals. This expert with the name TFI ICHIMOKU is one of the fast series experts that has the ability to send signals to email and mobile phones and due to its special technical features, it can quickly check the symbols in the watch list and check the signals. by buying Ichimoku Expert, you can find Ichimoku signals in the shortest time.

TFI ICHIMOKU TFI ICHIMOKU Indicator Fast Expert Expert Features

Quick Ichimoku Expert allows you to receive signals from the strategy in several different ways, which we will discuss below.

  1. Receive signals as notifications on the Meta trader mobile application.
  2. The possibility of outputting the results of the expert as a text file.
  3. All the information and output of this expert are beautifully displayed on the chart.
  4. Receiving signals as a print in the chart of the new feature of the expert
  5. Receive signals via email.
  6. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Meta trader.

The possibility of processing and analyzing 22 different types of Ichimoku indicator signals.

The possibility of changing the status of the expert in both manual and automatic modes.

The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.

Ability to work in all time frames.

Signals received by Ichimoku Analyst Expert


The latest signals that have been added to this expert are:

  • Cross facing the top of Tenkan Sen to Kijun Sen.
  • Downward cross from Tenkan Sen to Kijun Sen.
  • Ascending cloud cross.
  • Descending cloud cross.
  • Chico's upward cross in relation to the price.
  • Chico's downward cross relative to the price.
  • Ascending green cloud.
  • Descending red cloud.
  • The price in the cloud.
  • The upward price exit from the cloud.
  • Exiting the downward price from the cloud.
  • Cross facing high price with Tenkan Sen
  • Cross downward price with tenkan sen
  • Cross facing high price with Cajun sen
  • Cross downward price with Cajun sen
  • Compatibility of Kijun Sen and Tenkan Sen
  • Flattening of age
  • Straightening Cajun Sen
  • Kijun age above the cloud
  • Kijun Age of Clouds
  • Cloud high price
  • Low cloud price


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Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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