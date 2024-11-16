Eakao MT4 EA

Eakao is a trending following EA. This EA uses some custom indicators to detect entry signal.

There are 2 trades opened per signal, one trade has fixed take profit, EA will use breakeven and trailing stop for another trade.

The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade.

Beside stop loss, this EA uses an exit indicator to exit the trade before stop loss or take profit are triggered.

This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price.

The News filter function was added in the EA. The calendar is downloaded from Forex factory. Please insert the calendar link (in comment section)

Therefore, this EA is very safe.