Ichimoku signal finder robot for forex

Expert Ichimoku Analyzer is a very suitable tool for analyzing and checking standard Ichimoku indicator signals. This expert with the name TFI ICHIMOKU is one of the fast series experts that has the ability to send signals to email and mobile phones and due to its special technical features, it can quickly check the symbols in the watch list and check the signals. by buying Ichimoku Expert, you can find Ichimoku signals in the shortest time.

Quick Ichimoku Expert allows you to receive signals from the strategy in several different ways, which we will discuss below.

Receive signals as notifications on the Meta trader mobile application. The possibility of outputting the results of the expert as a text file. All the information and output of this expert are beautifully displayed on the chart. Receiving signals as a print in the chart of the new feature of the expert Receive signals via email. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Meta trader.

The possibility of processing and analyzing 22 different types of Ichimoku indicator signals.

The possibility of changing the status of the expert in both manual and automatic modes.

The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.

Ability to work in all time frames.

The latest signals that have been added to this expert are:

