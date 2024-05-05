TFM Multicross signal finder robot for forex

TFM MULTI CROSS expert MT4

TFM MULTI CROSS expert can receive different signals and send them to the user using 3 moving average indicators. This expert can help the trader to recognize different crosses in any time frame. This expert is a new version of forex signal finder experts, which has high speed, high efficiency and accuracy. By purchasing Expert Multi cross, you can easily find the crosses created in your watch list in the stock market and forex.


General features of TFM MULTI CROSS Expert

  1.  Receiving signals as notifications on the Meta trader mobile application
  2.  Receive signals by email
  3.  Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Meta trader
  4.  Ability to process and analyze 12 different types of moving average strategies
  5.  All averages have the possibility of changing settings and personalization
  6.  Ability to change expert status in both manual and automatic modes
  7.  The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware
  8.  Ability to work in all time frames
  9.  Ability to output from expert results
  10.  Display the results on the chart
  11.  Ability to adjust the background color and writings on the chart


Instead of each of the following averages, you can use averages with different periods.

  • Cross above the 7 and 14 day average.
  • 7- and 14-day average downward cross.
  • Crossing above the 7 and 21 day averages.
  •   Downward cross of 7 and 21 day average.
  • Upward cross of three averages of 7, 14 and 21 days.
  • Downward cross of three averages of 7, 14 and 21 days.
  • Upward cross of daily candlestick with 7-day moving average.
  • Downward cross of the daily candlestick with the 7-day average.
  • Detecting an upward trend with a 14-day average.
  • Detection of a downward trend with a 14-day average.
  • Detection of an upward trend with a 21-day average.
  • Detection of a downward trend with a 21-day average.



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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Tuan Nghia Phan
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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