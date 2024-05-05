Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4

Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4

The super trend indicator is a trend indicator that is very widely used in technical analysis, this indicator has two main tasks, the first task is to identify and recognize the market trend and the task of identifying buy and sell positions, but in order for us to be able to To check all the shares or currency pairs with which we do our transactions, we must compare each currency pair or share with this indicator one by one, so that we can find the trend of entry or exit points for a transaction.

This work is time-consuming and tiring, that's why we designed the Supertrend Indicator Filter Expert so that you can easily check all the symbols you put in your watchlist using the Supertrend Indicator and use its results in a few seconds. This indicator has extremely high speed and accuracy.


Features of Super Trend Indicator Filter Expert:

  1. Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application.
  2. Receive signals by email.
  3. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader.
  4. Receiving signals as a print in the chart of the new feature of the expert
  5. The possibility of processing and analyzing four different types of super trend indicator signals.
  6. All the information and output of this expert are beautifully displayed on the chart.
  7. The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.
  8. Ability to work in all time frames.
  9. Ability to activate or deactivate the warning of each signal.
  10. Ability to enable or disable any method of sending alerts.
  11. The ability to set the characteristics of the super trend indicator.
  12. It can be used in all markets such as stock market and forex.
  13. Easy and simple to use.

The signals that the Super Trend filter expert receives based on the SuperTrend indicator are:

  • buy signal
  • sell signal
  • upward trend
  • downward trend
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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