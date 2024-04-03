The Pivot Point Pioneer indicator is based on unique indicators capable of detecting extreme points. It is ideal for identifying reversals or sharp price movements in one direction. Thanks to this indicator, you will be informed about upcoming events: a blue dot will appear for a buy signal, and a red dot for a sell signal.





This technical indicator allows you to assess the current state of the market and make a decision about entering a trend movement with minimal risk. It uses a process of analyzing the rate of price changes to help determine when to enter and exit the market.