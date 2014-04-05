Inputs controller

I want again that the wedge light on all the indicators did not converge. No matter how hard you search, you still will not find an indicator that will always and in all conditions give you exclusively profitable signals. As you can see, everything is quite simple, and you don’t even need to analyze anything, in fact. In general, I would say that the Signal No Problem indicator can be a great help for creating your own trading system. It goes without saying that you don’t need to trade only by arrows, add some filters, but don’t overdo it. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell.
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
Indicators
## Overview The Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines advanced technical analysis with predictive algorithms to identify key market levels and forecast future price movements. This EA provides comprehensive charting capabilities with clear visual indicators to help traders make informed trading decisions. ## Key Features ### Key Level Detection - **Support & Resistance Levels**: Automatically detects significant support and resis
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion Indicator Unleash the Power of Volatility with Precision! The Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion Indicator is a cutting-edge tool meticulously crafted for traders who seek to master market volatility and identify high-probability trading opportunities. Priced at just $65, this indicator offers an unparalleled combination of simplicity and effectiveness, empowering you to adapt and optimize it to your unique trading style. What Does It Do? This indicator leve
Exclusive Bollinger MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://www.mql5.
Pivot Point Pioneer
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Pivot Point Pioneer indicator is based on unique indicators capable of detecting extreme points. It is ideal for identifying reversals or sharp price movements in one direction. Thanks to this indicator, you will be informed about upcoming events: a blue dot will appear for a buy signal, and a red dot for a sell signal. This technical indicator allows you to assess the current state of the market and make a decision about entering a trend movement with minimal risk. It uses a process of an
Adaptive Momentum CCI
Samuel Alfred Preston
Indicators
AdaptiveMomentumCCI Indicator The AdaptiveMomentumCCI is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances the traditional Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by incorporating adaptive period adjustments, momentum analysis, and signal filtering. It calculates a smoothed CCI based on a user-defined price source (e.g., HLC/3, OHLC/4, or close), with its period dynamically adjusted using the Average True Range (ATR) to reflect market volatility. The indicator features a dual-line system with
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
Indicators
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis. Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them.  We use several different types that can complement each other well. Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions. The trend ind
Vict Channel
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Victory Channel is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Victory Channel indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks through the overbought/oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell si
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicators
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Indicators
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Hunter trend
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities. How to Trade with this Tool: Signals may appear when a candlestick forms. Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick. Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction. In this case, for 1-2 minutes. A blue dot
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Interaction and Correlation Indicator
Michael Dolgushin
Indicators
Multi-Level Correlation Analysis of Currencies, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Stocks Discover hidden relationships between assets and make data-driven decisions using advanced correlation analysis. "Interaction and Correlation Indicator" is a professional trading tool designed for deep analysis of interdependencies across Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and stocks. The indicator calculates the dynamics between fast and slow moving averages (MA) for selected currency pairs, cross rates, and in
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Spread and Price Tracker
Fernando Carreiro
Indicators
This indicator processes historical tick‑data and tracks either the Spread in points (not pips), the Mid prices, the Ask or the Bid quotation prices, and displays the results in a sub‑window as OHLC candles. Charts on MetaTrader only show the bars/candles based on Bid quotes prices (or Last quote prices for certain types of symbols). However, that is not the complete picture as there is also the Ask quote prices to consider and the Spread between them. Every newbie trader has eventually discover
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Dashboard Bollinger Band MT5
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). Color legend clrOrange: price is above the
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Trend Scanner MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal. The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel . To fine-tune t
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
Strutural Trend Lines MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Arrow Hunter Master
Vitalii Kondratiuk
Indicators
Indicator for trend trading Doesn't redraw The algorithm uses reliable and proven time indicators It is recommended to use with common manufacturer's filters as resistance support levels Or standard Bollinger Bands or ZigZag indicators It can also be combined with the RSI indicator to determine whether a currency pair or index is overbought or oversold. The indicator is designed to work on small timeframes from m1 to m15
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Ti
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
BoomTroom
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The original BoomTroom trend indicator. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. How important it is to determine the trend in the stock market or the Forex market! Still not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend? Are you still worried about how to draw short-term and long-term trend lines? Run this smart utility. You will see pivot points of varying strength, as well as long-term and short-term tre
Trend Units
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Forex market can go through many different price paths to reach a point in the future. The future is dynamic. Therefore, planning a trade with a possible future scenario is an essential step for your success. For these purposes, we present to your attention Trend Units. A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the strength of trends and points of entry into the market, visualizing it using arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on time periods
TrendSys
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Sys, an indicator designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine the direction of the trend. The best way to trade Trend Sys is to enter the market when Trend Sys peaks and goes the other way. This is a sign of a trend reversal. I hope you enjoy this indicator and leave your comments to make it even better. Good luck and happy trading.
Trend Moment
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Using the Trend Moment indicator, you can find not only overbought and oversold zones, but also be able to identify the strongest reversals of the current trend. This will take your trading to a whole new level. Forget about slipping in oscillators, be it Stochastic or RSI or any other oscillator. Trend Moment signals 100% do not redraw and do not require adjusting the parameters - the indicator will work equally well on any chart, even with default parameters.
Trend Sens
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Sens is a universal indicator, the values of which are calculated based on different indicators. The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. You get 3 indicators in 1 product. Trend Sense itself appeared in the process of many years of work with financial assets. The indicator has become a consequence of those desires and requirements, for the analysis that I personally would like to use for trading.
Trend Lime
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
With the development of information technologies and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, in the history of 14 years? At the same time, not to lose ad
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Trend LineA
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend LineA is a powerful trend indicator equipped with everything you need to trade and at the same time very easy to use. The indicator calculates the most probable zones of trend stop / reversal, zones of confident trend movements. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives quite accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trend and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals
Trrend Arrow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Original Trrend Arrow trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. The indicator is very easy to use. When an up arrow appears, open a buy deal. When a down arrow appears, open a sell trade. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals and making a more balanced
Trend Op
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the trading system that's right for them. Trend Op indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.
Trend Hist
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Hist indicator is designed to display on a chart and visually evaluate the trailing algorithm by inside bars. This indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds a correction to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this.
Trend Slow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Slow indicator uses the author's algorithm for analyzing price behavior and displays the result of complex work in the form of lines. For simplicity, the algorithm automatically changes the line color according to its direction. The indicator has a parameter to enable alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader to identify new market trends. This system will help you find high-probability trades in the direction of strong trends.
Effect
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, thei
Going straight
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Going straight indicator you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to deal with market trends. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods
Schrodinger Channel
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Schrodinger Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages, it takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. Signals are not redrawn and can be used immediately after they appear. This means that there is no need to wait for a new confirming bar. The lower and upper bands are used as support / resista
Direction Arrows
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Direction Arrows indicator tracks the market trend while ignoring the sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.
Incognito RSI
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Incognito RSI indicator is an advanced internal strength index. It transforms the signal so that the low-frequency components lag behind much more than the high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar has more weight than the previous data, like an exponential moving average. The indicator demonstrates not the relative strength of the compared trading instruments, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an
Oscillator Trends
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the fl
Purpose Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Purpose Trend - analyzes the current trend gives an excellent understanding of which direction the market is aimed at, at what point it should be expected in the near future. Unfortunately, most of the popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's conditions, when the market is far from stable price movement, it is almost impossible to build a strategy without using trend indicators. Ho
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Make Use
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Make Use trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find an entry point to the market at the moment of trend initiation and an exit point at the moment of its completion. A stable movement of quotations in a certain direction is called a trend in trading. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The Make Use trend indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. Howev
Trend Thyrogen
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Thyrogen is a trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary features built into one tool! Intelligent indicator algorithm with generates input signals and output levels. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and wh
Channel Token
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Channel Token indicator automatically builds a trend movement tracking channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price, it is not clear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, it means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form the Channel Token channel. Channel Token - an indicator in which the indicator period is automatically calculated based on the number of bars of t
Gibraltar
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
The bot uses 4 MACD indicators and two MAs in its work, thus a zone is formed for trading on the breakdown of the Bands channel and, accordingly, with a minimum stop level and only one deal. The bot also takes into account parameters such as slippage, spread and volatility. Entry is made only when there is sufficient volatility. Thus, the bot works using sharp tick movements. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater
Trend Long
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Long indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. Any reliable entry indicator can be used for the entry point. Or the standard RSI, based on overbought / oversold levels. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters! The parameters are not linear! When you specify a period, you only specify a period to determine the price range for a certain interval. Th
Channel Reliable
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
This is no ordinary channel. Everyone should analyze it and find a way to use it in their trading strategies. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Channel Reliable indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the boundaries of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, and changes in the parameter of the number
Pattern Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The principle of operation of the Patern Trend indicator is to work on a channel breakout. The parameters and width of the channel are selected in such a way that the closing in the red is sufficiently balanced, which is shown on the chart by the inscriptions near the arrows. You can see that the arrow signal does not appear every time the channel is broken. Because the indicator has a volatility filter that has a big impact on the entry. In total on the chart (EURUSD / H1) you can see that th
Signal Switched
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Signal Switched is a channel indicator designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. It is also protected by arrows that help to enter the market correctly. Channel indicators are among the most popular technical analysis tools on Forex and Signal Switched is a promising market analysis tool. Signal Switched can be used as a base for building a strategy or as an addition to an existing one. Signal Switched is a limited range (corr
Quatre
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Quatre is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This indicator is characterized by the following behavior: After a trend movement appears on the market, the indicator sends a signal of its beginning in the form of arrows. Quatre is a mathematical averaging of prices, and based on this, one can assume the direction of price movement (trend) in the future. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible t
Secured
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. You can see and evaluate it yourself, perhaps it will suit you for a number of tasks related to forecasting price movements. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. It has two parameters for customization. Setting the indicator. Interval - price analysis interval. Subterfuge - analysis correction interval.
