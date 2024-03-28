Net Copier MT5

The most friendly interactive interface for ordering, the most abundant easy-to-use functions, and the best ordering plan. \


Remote copying version!!!!! You need to ask the author for the server ID


EASY : Easy to use, just load and select the signal source or receiver to use.

FAST: Fast copy of orders, algorithm-optimized order-following mechanism, priority calculation of new signals, priority queue processing for special signals received

Multiple: 1. Support multiple signals to be sent at the same time, multiple accounts to select multiple accounts to copy at the same time 2. Multi-platform support, MT4 and MT5 are interoperable. (MT4 and MT5 need to be installed)

Powerful : Powerful functions, you can find functions that are not available on the market. Supports position reduction , supports manual order binding on signal orders .... Provides various filters and specified personalized settings (   Develop separate follow-up plans for each signal source or variety   ) ...

[Support Chinese, English ]

Add the function of splitting orders for large lots (application scenario, if you need to follow a larger lot size, if the lot size exceeds the upper limit of the platform, you can also set the upper limit yourself. Generally, the former is used. Splitting orders will cause unnecessary performance overhead for following orders. When the single lot size of the platform reaches The upper limit of lot size can be divided into orders)

Adding multiple copying cores, ① the traditional strong mapping and strong binding method ② can support setting MAGIC to 0 to simulate manual ordering ③ can support a default MAGIC for ordering, similar to the ordering method of a single EA (note :②③ Generally used by third parties with special requirements, recommended by default①)

Adding binding orders can follow take profit and stop loss

Added contract-based calibration of lot sizes to facilitate a scenario when following ABC signal sources at the same time. Some varieties of ABC signal sources correspond to different contract sizes, resulting in differences in lot sizes. If you don’t understand this function, use it with caution ( Because calibrating the lot number will cause large fluctuations in the lot number)!!!!!!!!!!

Copier:easy and fast multiple accounts copy lots....Copy Trade.  Internet Copier . 

Follow order copy download purchase Follow orders-MT4 (click to download) Follow orders-MT5(click to download)


Please read the operating instructions document carefully. On-hook optimization plan

Basic usage settings

1. Installation: You need to install at least two terminals (MT4 or MT5)

---Loading of signal source

---Loading of the receiving end

2. Use (load settings for simple and stable operation)

Signal sending end

Mode=SIGNAL

Turn on the switch off->on to start display operation

Receiving end

Mode = RECEIVE

Select the signal source account,   Turn on the switch off->on to start display operation.

Function:

1. The signal terminal is loaded on different MT4 and MT5 accounts, supporting multiple signal sources and multiple platforms.   . ->>>>Recommended to use on Windows computer or VPS Windows

2. The receiving end is loaded on the platform account that you want to copy and follow, and you can select multiple signals at the same time to copy the transaction.

Signal 1(MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts 1 (MT4 or MT5)

Signal 2 (MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts 2 (MT4 or MT5)

.....   .....

Signal N (MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts N (MT4 or MT5)   Note: Account 1 can copy all orders of Signal 1-N at the same time, similarly   Account 2 can copy all orders in Signal 1-N at the same time......................

Powerful:

1. Supports multiple signal sources; (can be assigned to multiple signal sources as you wish)

2. Supports multi-account following (can be assigned to multiple accounts to follow, according to computer configuration)

3. Support order binding function (bind the order number input of any order to the signal source order list and follow the signal source to close the position. It is very powerful. You can bind manual orders or even all orders to any signal to close the position together, allowing EA to take over)

4. Support lot reduction operation (main account reduction follows position reduction, if you reject a single order, you cannot reduce the position)

5. Support lot mode setting (can be based on fixed lot size, own account capital risk, or related source account capital ratio), and support opening and closing positions settings

6. Supports reverse copying (signal source operation is reversed, follow-up positions are closed, stop-loss and take-profit are not applied in complex scenarios)

7. Supports filtering of various orders (can filter comments, identification codes, varieties, lot sizes, etc.)

8. The lot size of the copying part can support four modes for copying operations, and you can choose your own calculation mode for the lot size.

9. Supports personalized follow-up settings, personalized follow-up settings for different signals, follow-up lot rules can be formulated according to the signal source, forward and reverse follow-up orders can be formulated according to the signal source, and annotation content can be specified according to the signal.

10. Support personalized follow-up settings 2. Different varieties can be personalized with follow-up settings. The lot mode can be set differently according to local varieties. You can specify forward and reverse follow-up orders, comments, etc. according to local varieties to customize your powerful personal strategy.

11. Supports the choice of whether to follow the four types of pending orders, supports the choice of whether to follow the long and short orders, and supports the choice of whether to follow the stop loss and take profit.

12. Supports various personalized functions such as comment clearing and designation.

13. Supports automatic matching of the signal type name to the copying type name, and supports arbitrarily changing non-matching orders from the signal source to the receiving end. For example, when placing an order for EURUSD, I want to go long GBPUSD in the opposite direction, and I can copy EURUSD. The receiving end is mapped to GBPUSD. This can realize your diversification strategy. (Double-click the receiving end variety name to pop up the selection box to modify)

14. Support working time settings, follow orders according to set working hours

15.Support risk control function.

Note: There will be no missed orders in this order tracking system. If you find any missed orders, please read the setting instructions below carefully. The missed orders are all caused by the set restrictions or filters. Please read them carefully before setting these filtering or restriction functions. .For some unpopular futures varieties, such as crude oil, virtual currency index, etc., please open the corresponding price range and set it to unlimited to follow all orders.

optimization:

1. Created a quick order retrieval mechanism, making the processing of follow-up signals very fast

2. Established a priority queue list for multi-account signals, which can prioritize urgent signals and then handle non-urgent signals.

3. The interface is simple and easy to use.

Load setup mode parameters:

1. SIGNAL (loaded as signal end) 2.RECEIVE (loaded as receiver)

Interface parameters:

SIGNAL (signal end): will   OFF->ON switch opens the signal terminal and starts transmission, which is loaded into the software that needs to be used as the signal source.

RECEIVE(receiving end):

1. After loading as a receiver, OFF->ON and many other options will appear.

2. The account list will display signal accounts that are currently transmitting or have recently transmitted. You can select them to copy.

3. There is a second table on the right. You can choose the account to display the product mapping table. Generally, the mapped products will be automatically matched correctly, or you can compare and adjust it yourself.

4.Copy Buy, Copy Sell, Copy Buylimit... There are also functions of reducing positions and reverse copying.

5. There are 4 modes for calculation of lot size: ① Multiply copy ② Fixed lot size ③ Lot size calculated based on the risk coefficient of your own account balance or net worth ④ Calculated based on the ratio of the balance or net worth of the signal source/receiver multiplied by the risk coefficient

6. Time limit , if the order opening of the signal source is set N seconds ago, if this function is selected, the order will not be issued.

7. Price limit , if the order opening price of the signal source is within the set range, or mode 2 is within the set points better than

8. Filter tables for MAGIC, comments, and LOTS , as well as a transaction-only table. Comment filtering uses include filtering, MAGIC only allows corresponding MAGIC, and manual order MAGIC=0

9. Working period control , supports multiple control periods, and can freely set the working hours for copying and following orders.

10. When copying orders with multiple accounts , you can specify risk factors or multiples or fixed lot sizes or comments for designated accounts. The specified lot size depends on the lot calculation mode selection. (Personalization function is powerful)

11. It can support any order to be bound to a certain signal order to realize functions such as follow-up closing. (Manual orders, or other bindings that follow up the closing )

12. Position risk control settings .

13. Added new language settings and Chinese setting items

14. Copy trading tips: ①Alarm ②Email ③Notification     wait

15. Add local currency allowed/forbidden settings and add forced currency name conversion  

(from automatic translation)



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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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3 (1)
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Indicators
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5 (2)
Indicators
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4.75 (4)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Donchian Like Channel
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。 一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支撑线
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Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
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Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts 5 DEMO
Kaijun Wang
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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