OneKey 28 Year Shift

1. What is this

Many of the EA's on the market have cheats inside to optimize its money curve, which results in the buyer wasting money and effort and buying a junk EA.

This tool is an effective tool for detecting whether an EA is cheating by allowing the data to be panned to the left for 28 years.

2. How to use

  • a. Load it and it will generate a new symbol, usually it will be named with a suffix. 
    • For example, EURUSD --> EURUSD_28year.
  • b. If your want to test one EA, you should open The time frame corresponding to the  EURUSD_28year. 
    • For example, you want to test M15, your should open  EURUSD_28year M1, and  EURUSD_28year M15.

If you buy an EA that needs to be tested on EURUSD, maybe the money curve is very nice. You also need to check again on EURSUD_28year to see if the EA is cheating.

The minimum accuracy is 1 minute, it does not support tick because the amount of data is too large and unnecessary, usually 1 minute is enough.

It can test the EA DEMO version on the market. The purpose of developing it is to help others identify cheating EA.

For example, use 28yearsshift to generate Eurusd_28year.  You need to test an EA DEMO version on EURUSD, and then test EURUSD_28year.  Two results are compared to determine whether EA has cheating.


3. Parameters:

  • NameSuffix = "_28year"; // NameSuffix: the name type like EURUSD_28year.
  • SymbolPath = "28year"; // SymbolPath: the create symbol path.
  • YearShift = 28; // YearShift: the count shift of year. >0 is shift to left, 2028->2000; <0 is shift to right, 2028->2056.


Thanks for using it and look forward to you finding a good EA instead of getting ripped off.











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4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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Аврора 2023.04.21 05:11 
 

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