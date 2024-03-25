Trend Forecasting

4.76
The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD. It helps you have an estimation on the areas that the price may develop in the future. This prediction is calculated based on how the price developed in the past after a specific MACD signal. 

  • Highly accurate with the trading of any symbols such as Forex pairs, Metals, Indices and Crypto!
  • Works on any timeframe for scalpers or day traders!
  • Clearly shows if the market is bullish, bearish or even ranging! 
  • Alert & Phone Push notification when the prediction happens!
  • The Predictions DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG!  

 To test the indicator properly by seeing the prediction line, you need to click on the shift end button in your MT4 terminal:

Look at this screenshothttps://ibb.co/80nGKys

Trend Forecasting parameters

MACD Forecasting 

  • Fast Length: Fast length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Slow Length: Slow length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Signal Length: Length of the MACD moving average.
  • Trend Predictor: Method used to determine a trend direction from the MACD

Forecasting

  • Maximum memory: Determines the maximum amount of prices recorded at each steps succeeding a signal. Lower values will return forecasts with a higher degree of variability.
  • Forecasting Line Predictor: Forecasting line in length. This value only serves as a limit of the forecasting prediction line and might not be reached depending on the MACD settings.
  • Top Grade: Grade value used to determine the upper bound of the forecasting area.
  • Average Grade: Grade value used to determine the forecast.
  • Lower Grade: Grade value used to determine the lower bound of the forecasting area.

Style

  • Line Color Up: The color of the bullish line 
  • Line Color Down: The color of the bearish line. 
  • Line Width: The width of the line.
  • Area Color Up: The color of the bullish area.
  • Area Color Down: The color of the bearish area.
  • Signal Area: To show the signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Up: The color of the bullish signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Down: The color of the bearish signal area.

Alert

  • Popup Alert?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alerts of a specific symbol on your MT4 terminal.
  • Push Notification?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alert of a specific symbol on your phone. 

    How to enable alerts on your MetaTrader 4 phone app?

    Go to Tools --> Options --> Notifications --> Check Enable Push Notifications --> Check Notify Of Trade Transactions --> Enter Your MetaQuotes ID --> Click on OK.


Recensioni 29
Ashraf Jambi
380
Ashraf Jambi 2025.02.12 05:38 
 

very good indicators

youaregreat77
76
youaregreat77 2024.05.11 06:53 
 

I do not usually post a review on the indicators that I bought, but I believe I have to give credit to the developer. Mohamed is a very patient guy with lots of knowledge of trading. He is very detailed in his explanation of the indicators that I bought from him. As for the Trend Forecasting indicator that I bought, I find this indicator very intuitive and able to help you determine the upcoming trend on the D1 timeframe, and yes you can use the 100-EMA or 200-EMA to feel the overall trend of the market but this indicator does it work well by tell you if you are on the correct side of the market. I highly recommend this indicator and another indicator called Break & Retest which is a highly profitable strategy that a lot of traders like to use. The price is competitive and affordable for most traders which I believe is a good deal before he raised the price for most of his indicators. I strongly urge you to get his indicator while is it still below $100 now. Cheers.

ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2024.05.08 11:26 
 

Very promising. It gives you an idea, so you can have a little advantage. It would be great if the programmer add an "on-off" button in the chart.

Ashraf Jambi
380
Ashraf Jambi 2025.02.12 05:38 
 

very good indicators

UMESH NAIR
372
UMESH NAIR 2024.08.01 19:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.02 14:46
Thank you so much my friend :) Happy trading!!
greatgalib18
96
greatgalib18 2024.06.12 22:35 
 

Completely trash. After you purchase, seller will promise you some kind of gift. In order to get the gifts you have to put a 5 star rating. This is like a ponzi scam going in this market place. I request admins to refund my money. Thanks. Update: ** This indicator repaints **

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.27 17:07
***UPDATE: This customer simply dissapeared, told me that he will show me proof that the indicator repaints but never did. Very suspicious customer!!!
This is a very unfair review!!! The indicator never repaints and I have showed you proof through private discussion. Regarding the BONUS, nobody is forcing you to leave any kind of review. I stated that if you genuinely like the product, you can feel free to leave a review to show support to the work we do. If you don't like it, that's also fine. But you need to backup your negative feedback with real proofs. You don't like the indicator because it's supposely repainting. No it's not repainting!! The indicator will never remove the signal to put it back later. If the signal is false, it will leave it in your MT4 chart forever!! Based on our private discussions so far, you don't want to hear anything from trading, you only seem to care about getting your refund. You even stated with your own words that if you get YOUR refund, you don't have any problem and that you will remove the review. What kind of manipulation is that??? Despite you being very agressive from the start, I will remain open to discuss with you on how we can improve your trading environment.
heiko v.piechowski
1928
heiko v.piechowski 2024.05.19 18:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.26 04:06
Thank you dear Heiko for your feedback! Glad to know that you like this indicator at higher timeframes!! Cheers :)
udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2024.05.11 16:47 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.12 17:26
Thank you so much for your feedback! =)
youaregreat77
76
youaregreat77 2024.05.11 06:53 
 

I do not usually post a review on the indicators that I bought, but I believe I have to give credit to the developer. Mohamed is a very patient guy with lots of knowledge of trading. He is very detailed in his explanation of the indicators that I bought from him. As for the Trend Forecasting indicator that I bought, I find this indicator very intuitive and able to help you determine the upcoming trend on the D1 timeframe, and yes you can use the 100-EMA or 200-EMA to feel the overall trend of the market but this indicator does it work well by tell you if you are on the correct side of the market. I highly recommend this indicator and another indicator called Break & Retest which is a highly profitable strategy that a lot of traders like to use. The price is competitive and affordable for most traders which I believe is a good deal before he raised the price for most of his indicators. I strongly urge you to get his indicator while is it still below $100 now. Cheers.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.11 07:05
Wow!! I really appreciate your meticulous review! This kind of feedback gives me the motivation to continue providing quality products to valuable customers such as yourself. It's a great pleasure communicating with you and I'll always be available for any help you may need! THANK YOU =)
Mactovic
22
Mactovic 2024.05.08 19:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Really glad to know that you like it Mactovic, enjoy my friend!
ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2024.05.08 11:26 
 

Very promising. It gives you an idea, so you can have a little advantage. It would be great if the programmer add an "on-off" button in the chart.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Great recommendation, I will definitely take this into consideration in the next update. Thanks!
Markus Bukowski
442
Markus Bukowski 2024.05.05 20:53 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Thank you for the feedback! Highly appreciate it =)
Irfan
1392
Irfan 2024.05.04 20:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.08 19:56
Thank you so much brother Irfan for your feedback!
sami57
119
sami57 2024.04.26 17:34 
 

very good indicators

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.03 18:32
Thank you Sami!!
blupuzzle
215
blupuzzle 2024.04.23 20:39 
 

What a beautiful discover. Three buy and two sell and all in gain. The predictions have a logic and they are trustables. Thanks Mohamed for this useful indicator and for the excellent customer service

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.24 06:14
Thank you so much for your feedback my friend. Really glad to see my work being recognized by valued customers such as yourself!
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.04.22 10:39 
 

I bought the indicator together with Trend Swing from the author himself. When both are combined, it has good results. Due to the fact that I bought it at the same time and was able to test it directly on a live account, the results came. I recommend.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.23 04:18
Your feedback can only motivate me even more to provide quality products for valued customers such as yourself, thank you Dany!
voda007
816
voda007 2024.04.20 18:15 
 

Found this indicator by mistake on mql5 and looks very promising who doesn't want a look into the future?? And author very responsive

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.23 04:18
Lovely, thank you so much voda for your feedback! Glad to be communicating with you!
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
1588
Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2024.04.20 08:57 
 

I used a forecast indicator on tradingview already, but missed it so much on metatrader. I bought it on 19.04.2024, stepped right in with my 100k real account in GBPUSD on H4 and got 800$ profit. Absolut precise and fantastic. I now use it on Gold and major fx and it works amazing. Thank you Mohamed for this long needed indicator and your super explanations.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:44
Wow, really happy to know that Trend Forecasting is working as exactly described! Happy profits my friend!
Stanislav Melnikov
791
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.19 16:19 
 

A very useful and inexpensive indicator among analogues

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:43
Thank you Stanislav!
Poh Leng Lim
1964
Poh Leng Lim 2024.04.18 05:24 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
A real pleasure communicating with you Poh! Thank you my friend :)
Jason
100
Jason 2024.04.18 04:21 
 

Testing this indicator on M15, and with my other indis its working well for confluence and staying in the trade. Highly recommended.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
Thank you Jason! Highly appreciate it :)
eman11
1315
eman11 2024.04.12 23:27 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
Thank you so much for your feedback brother!
feix maha
245
feix maha 2024.04.11 00:26 
 

This indicator is awesome i have use some many indicator before now, so many lag, but this one shows the direction of the trend before it happens 95% of the time this indicator gets it right so am cool with, Thanks mo for a job well done

Mohamed Hassan
29804
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.13 23:54
Thank you so much Feix! Always a pleasure to communicate with you :)
