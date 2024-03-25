Trend Forecasting

4.76
The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD. It helps you have an estimation on the areas that the price may develop in the future. This prediction is calculated based on how the price developed in the past after a specific MACD signal. 

  • Highly accurate with the trading of any symbols such as Forex pairs, Metals, Indices and Crypto!
  • Works on any timeframe for scalpers or day traders!
  • Clearly shows if the market is bullish, bearish or even ranging! 
  • Alert & Phone Push notification when the prediction happens!
  • The Predictions DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG!  

 To test the indicator properly by seeing the prediction line, you need to click on the shift end button in your MT4 terminal:

Look at this screenshothttps://ibb.co/80nGKys

Trend Forecasting parameters

MACD Forecasting 

  • Fast Length: Fast length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Slow Length: Slow length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Signal Length: Length of the MACD moving average.
  • Trend Predictor: Method used to determine a trend direction from the MACD

Forecasting

  • Maximum memory: Determines the maximum amount of prices recorded at each steps succeeding a signal. Lower values will return forecasts with a higher degree of variability.
  • Forecasting Line Predictor: Forecasting line in length. This value only serves as a limit of the forecasting prediction line and might not be reached depending on the MACD settings.
  • Top Grade: Grade value used to determine the upper bound of the forecasting area.
  • Average Grade: Grade value used to determine the forecast.
  • Lower Grade: Grade value used to determine the lower bound of the forecasting area.

Style

  • Line Color Up: The color of the bullish line 
  • Line Color Down: The color of the bearish line. 
  • Line Width: The width of the line.
  • Area Color Up: The color of the bullish area.
  • Area Color Down: The color of the bearish area.
  • Signal Area: To show the signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Up: The color of the bullish signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Down: The color of the bearish signal area.

Alert

  • Popup Alert?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alerts of a specific symbol on your MT4 terminal.
  • Push Notification?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alert of a specific symbol on your phone. 

    How to enable alerts on your MetaTrader 4 phone app?

    Go to Tools --> Options --> Notifications --> Check Enable Push Notifications --> Check Notify Of Trade Transactions --> Enter Your MetaQuotes ID --> Click on OK.


Avis 29
Ashraf Jambi
380
Ashraf Jambi 2025.02.12 05:38 
 

very good indicators

youaregreat77
76
youaregreat77 2024.05.11 06:53 
 

I do not usually post a review on the indicators that I bought, but I believe I have to give credit to the developer. Mohamed is a very patient guy with lots of knowledge of trading. He is very detailed in his explanation of the indicators that I bought from him. As for the Trend Forecasting indicator that I bought, I find this indicator very intuitive and able to help you determine the upcoming trend on the D1 timeframe, and yes you can use the 100-EMA or 200-EMA to feel the overall trend of the market but this indicator does it work well by tell you if you are on the correct side of the market. I highly recommend this indicator and another indicator called Break & Retest which is a highly profitable strategy that a lot of traders like to use. The price is competitive and affordable for most traders which I believe is a good deal before he raised the price for most of his indicators. I strongly urge you to get his indicator while is it still below $100 now. Cheers.

ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2024.05.08 11:26 
 

Very promising. It gives you an idea, so you can have a little advantage. It would be great if the programmer add an "on-off" button in the chart.

12
Répondre à l'avis