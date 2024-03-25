Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!

The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD. It helps you have an estimation on the areas that the price may develop in the future. This prediction is calculated based on how the price developed in the past after a specific MACD signal.

Highly accurate with the trading of any symbols such as Forex pairs, Metals, Indices and Crypto!

Works on any timeframe for scalpers or day traders!

Clearly shows if the market is bullish, bearish or even ranging!

Alert & Phone Push notification when the prediction happens!

The Predictions DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG!

To test the indicator properly by seeing the prediction line, you need to click on the shift end button in your MT4 terminal: Look at this screenshot: https://ibb.co/80nGKys

Trend Forecasting parameters

MACD Forecasting Fast Length: Fast length of the moving average used to compute the MACD



Slow Length: Slow length of the moving average used to compute the MACD



Signal Length: Length of the MACD moving average.



Trend Predictor: Method used to determine a trend direction from the MACD Forecasting Maximum memory: Determines the maximum amount of prices recorded at each steps succeeding a signal. Lower values will return forecasts with a higher degree of variability.



Forecasting Line Predictor: Forecasting line in length. This value only serves as a limit of the forecasting prediction line and might not be reached depending on the MACD settings.

Top Grade: Grade value used to determine the upper bound of the forecasting area.

: Grade Average Grade: Grade value used to determine the forecast.

Lower Grade: Grade value used to determine the lower bound of the forecasting area. Style Line Color Up: The color of the bullish line

Line Color Down: The color of the bearish line.

Line Width: The width of the line.

Area Color Up: The color of the bullish area.

Area Color Down: The color of the bearish area.

Signal Area: To show the signal area.

Signal Area Color Up: The color of the bullish signal area.

The color of the bullish signal area. Signal Area Color Down: The color of the bearish signal area. Alert

Popup Alert?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alerts of a specific symbol on your MT4 terminal.

Push Notification?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alert of a specific symbol on your phone. How to enable alerts on your MetaTrader 4 phone app? Go to Tools --> Options --> Notifications --> Check Enable Push Notifications --> Check Notify Of Trade Transactions --> Enter Your MetaQuotes ID --> Click on OK.




