Justin Nguyen

EURUSD M5 ONLY

Real Account :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1719416?source=Site+Signals+MT4+Tile+All+Search%3aJUSTIN+NGUYEN

Value = 1 for Deposit $1000 (RECOMMENDED)

Recommend minimum deposit  $1000

Fully automatic mode

Strict use of stop loss management, if drawdown is over 25% EA will close all

Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage

EA was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 20 years

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe M5
Spread < 10
Test From 2000
Minimum Deposit $500
Recommend Deposit $1000
Brokers Low spread Brokers is recommend




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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
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Le Anh Tuan
21
Le Anh Tuan 2023.03.09 05:55 
 

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Nguyen Thai Thuan
216
Reply from developer Nguyen Thai Thuan 2023.03.09 06:27
Thank you
john serra
1031
john serra 2023.01.04 16:58 
 

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Nguyen Thai Thuan
216
Reply from developer Nguyen Thai Thuan 2023.01.04 17:03
Thank you so much
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