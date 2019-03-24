BB Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 24 March 2019
- Activations: 20
BB SCALPER
The BB Scalper Expert Advisor based on high move of price to detect the opportunity for buy or sell.
Features
- spread protection
- slippage protection
- no grid
- no martingale
- a small SL for every trade
SETTING
- StopLoss: Stop loss value for each order to protect the balance.
- TakeProfit: Take profit value to close order when it take the target.
- MagicNumber: Magic number for each order.
- StartDistance: The distance for pending order with price.
- MaxSpread: The limit spread for execute a order.
FOR TESTING
- HasCommission: The broker has commision or not. When run in real account, please set it to false because the broker already minus the commission every order. The balance you see on the screen at backtest is the result already minus the total broker commission you set before.
- CommissionVal: Commission value of the broker that you're using.
RECOMMENDATIONS
- To achieve better results, it is recommended to use accounts with low spreads. The optimal spread for EURUSD is 2 pips or less.
- Recommended pair: EURUSD.
- Timeframe: M1.
- Broker: Tickmill with zero spread account is a good choice, the spread of it is 0-2 and the commission just 2$ per one side(4$ per on completed order).
- Signal in real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/530055