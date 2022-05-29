Close ALL In This Current Chart MT5
- Utilities
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Nino Guevara RuwanoNino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 July 2024
Once the button is pressed, all open trades on the current chart will be deleted immediately without any more questions or dialogue.
Use this utility very carefully.
We recommend that you do a trial of removing open trades on a demo account first, before trying to use this utility on a real account.
Thanks, good