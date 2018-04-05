Niguru Single Moving Average

This is an EA that is suitable for those of you who want to explore the power of the Moving Average indicator.
We created this application to show the advantages of the Moving Average.

MA Period and MA Shift settings are available, so the user can adjust the EA's performance by himself, to suit his needs.
The recommended TFs are M1 and M5. Recommended assets are XAU (gold) and GBP.

Because MT5 no longer provides options for Buy_only or Sell_only, we provide the facility to set these trading options, in the EA settings panel.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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