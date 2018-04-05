Niguru Single Moving Average

This is an EA that is suitable for those of you who want to explore the power of the Moving Average indicator.

We created this application to show the advantages of the Moving Average.





MA Period and MA Shift settings are available, so the user can adjust the EA's performance by himself, to suit his needs.

The recommended TFs are M1 and M5. Recommended assets are XAU (gold) and GBP.





Because MT5 no longer provides options for Buy_only or Sell_only, we provide the facility to set these trading options, in the EA settings panel.