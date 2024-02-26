Large Price MT5
- Indicators
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Nino Guevara RuwanoNino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 15 March 2024
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next.
This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size.
Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
Very useful to check price at a quick glance