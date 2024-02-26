Niguru Exposure an iExposure for MT5
- Indicators
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Nino Guevara RuwanoNino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
- Version: 1.2
One of the good and important features in MT4 is the availability of the iExposure indicator.
With the iExposure indicator, traders can see a comparison of ongoing open positions and how much funds have been used, and more importantly what is the average value of these open positions.
Unfortunately this indicator is not available on MT5.
This indicator is iExposure MT4 which I rewrote using the MT5 programming language.
This indicator can be used like iExposure on MT4 with the same functions.
I added a feature for color settings to differentiate between Buy and Sell types.
Good Indicators.