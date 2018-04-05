GBP Scalper 03

GBP Scalper 03 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities.
Like the previous version (GBP Scalper 01 & GBP Scalper 02 (MT4 platform)), this EA is kept simple and only requires Lot, TP, and SL settings to use. 
And because of the absence of the Buy_only and Sell_only options on the MT5 platform, an option is added to manage the activation of Buy Trade or Sell Trade

As the name implies, this EA is only suitable for trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally on the H1 time frame.
GBP Scalper 03 is an upgrade from the previous version with the addition of various internal functions to enhance the EA's ability to earn profits and protect traders' funds.

Traders who set SL = 0 (this is the default setting), still get fund protection. GBP Scalper 03 will close the trade when the price moves into the opposite direction.

For novice users, the default setting of GBP Scalper 03 is enough to get optimal EA settings.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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Niguru Automatic Trailing for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
NATS (Niguru Automatic Trailing Stop) will help you achieve more profits, by setting the trailing stop automatically. Pair this NATS application with EA, or can also be used as a complement to manual trading. A trailing stop is a powerful tool in trading that combines risk management and profit optimization.  A trailing stop is a type of market order that sets a stop-loss at a percentage below the market price of an asset, rather than a fixed number. It dynamically adjusts as the asset’s pric
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Niguru Exposure an iExposure for MT5
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One of the good and important features in MT4 is the availability of the iExposure indicator. With the iExposure indicator, traders can see a comparison of ongoing open positions and how much funds have been used, and more importantly what is the average value of these open positions. Unfortunately this indicator is not available on MT5. This indicator is iExposure MT4 which I rewrote using the MT5 programming language. This indicator can be used like iExposure on MT4 with the same functions.
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For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
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Niguru Gold V1
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Experts
GOLD (XAU) is one of the most volatile assets, and is the most attractive asset for traders. Use this EA with this simple setup to trade Gold. To use this EA, the user only needs to fill in the Lot , TP , SL , and the EA will work optimally.  Choose the   M1   time frame for this EA, to get as many trades as possible. Even if the user leaves the TP and SL values (TP=0 & SL=0), the EA will automatically determine the best TP and SL values so that trading can be profitable. As an additional f
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Close ALL In This Current Chart MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
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Utilities
A simple button to completely close all existing open trades (both Buy and Sell) on the current chart . Warning : Once the button is pressed, all open trades on the current chart will be deleted immediately without any more questions or dialogue. Use this utility very carefully. We recommend that you do a trial of removing open trades on a demo account first, before trying to use this utility on a real account.
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GBP Scalper 02
Nino Guevara Ruwano
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Experts
GBP Scalper 02 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities. Like the previous version (GBP Scalper 01), this EA is kept simple and only requires Lot, TP, and SL settings to use. As the name implies, this EA is suitable for trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally from M5 to H1 time frames. GBP Scalper 02 is an upgrade from the previous version with the addition of various internal functions to enhance the EA's ability to earn profits and pr
Niguru Single Moving Average
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
This is an EA that is suitable for those of you who want to explore the power of the Moving Average indicator. We created this application to show the advantages of the Moving Average. MA Period and MA Shift settings are available, so the user can adjust the EA's performance by himself, to suit his needs. The recommended TFs are M1 and M5. Recommended assets are XAU (gold) and GBP. Because MT5 no longer provides options for Buy_only or Sell_only, we provide the facility to set these trading o
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Large Price MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Indicators
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
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Close ALL In This Current Chart MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Utilities
A simple button to completely close   all existing open trades   (both Buy and Sell) on the   current chart . Warning : Once the button is pressed, all open trades on the current chart will be deleted immediately without any more questions or dialogue. Use this utility very carefully. We recommend that you do a trial of removing open trades on a demo account first, before trying to use this utility on a real account.
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GBP Scalper 01
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
GBP Scalper 01 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities. This EA is made simply and requires only Lots, TP, and SL settings to use. As the name implies, this EA is only suitable for use in trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally on the H4 time frame. For novice users the default setting of GBP Scalper 01 is enough to get optimal settings for EA.
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Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Libraries
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Niguru XGold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Introducing the Smart Moving Average-Based EA! Designed for efficient and safe trading, this Expert Advisor is perfect for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Key Benefits: Simple, user-friendly interface – great for beginners and experienced traders alike No need for TP or SL – each trade automatically closes based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – for better control Safer strategy – no Martingale, no Grid Ready to run with no complicated setup – the ideal choi
Niguru SSTimer A
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
️ Smart Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential! Experience simplicity and efficiency with this Moving Average-powered EA , built to perform across XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets . Key Features: Clean and user-friendly interface – perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders Includes Take Profit to secure your profits automatically No Stop Loss needed – trades are closed based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – only one
Niguru SSContinous
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Opportunities! Experience fast and precise trading with this Moving Average-powered EA , built to perform flawlessly on XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets . Why You’ll Love This EA: Works on M1 time frame – capture maximum trading opportunities every day Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders Includes Take Profit for automatic profit protection No Stop Loss required – tra
Niguru TBU
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
RSI-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential! Unlock new profit opportunities with this RSI-powered EA , designed to perform at its best on XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Advantages: Optimized for low time frames – capture more trades every day Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and pros Built-in Take Profit to lock in gains automatically No Stop Loss required – uses a GRID system for trade management Flexible strategy with
Niguru SSVerDe
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
FAST & SMART EA FOR GOLD, FOREX & CRYPTO!   Looking for an EA that spots   opportunities every minute ? You just found it!   Powered by Moving Average Works with   XAU (Gold), Forex pairs & Crypto Optimized for   low time frame   – catch more trades, more often!   TOP FEATURES: ️ Clean, beginner-friendly interface ️ Built-in   Take Profit   – secure your profits automatically ️ No Stop Loss needed – trades close on opposite price signal ️   Single Shot Mode   – one trad
Niguru Rebate Hunter
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
This EA was made for rebate hunter purpose. Running well on XAUUSD pair. This EA make hundreds of trades every day. Some trades closing with profit, some trades closing with loss. But, the target of this EA is making profit by broker's rebate. Not from the trade's profit directly Please make a trial on demo account first before using this EA on real account, to understand how this EA works.
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Niguru Etherium for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
Ethereum is one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies, and is traded every day including Saturdays and Sundays, so it can bring higher profits for traders. Use this EA with these simple settings to trade Etherium. The recommended time frame for running this EA is M30, to get a good and precise signal. This EA applies a single shot strategy, not a grid and not a martingale . Users just need to fill in Lots, TP, SL, Trailing Points, MA Parameters, and are allowed to set Magic Number (= Robot's I
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Niguru Bullish Bearish EA
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Smart Trading EA – Capture Every Bullish & Bearish Opportunity! Maximize your profit potential with an Expert Advisor that leverages price movements in both Bullish and Bearish trends , designed for XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Advantages: Optimized for low time frames – more trading opportunities every day Clean, easy-to-use interface – perfect for all trader levels Equipped with Take Profit & Stop Loss for safe risk management Ideal for both beginners and
Niguru RSI With Step
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
RSI-Based Trading EA – Maximize Every Market Move! Harness the power of analysis with an Expert Advisor using RSI as its primary filter , designed to work seamlessly with XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Benefits: Optimized for low time frames – catch more trading opportunities every day Clean, easy-to-use interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders Equipped with Take Profit & Stop Loss for profit and risk control Optional Martingale feature to boost
Niguru MARSI
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
Multi-Filter Trading EA – High Accuracy with 4 Moving Averages & 2 RSI! Enhance your trading performance with an Expert Advisor combining the power of 4 Moving Averages and 2 RSI as intelligent filters , built to excel in XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Features: Optimized for low time frames – more trading opportunities every day Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and pros Equipped with Take Profit & Stop Loss for safe profit and risk managem
Niguru ZPro
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
Candlestick Pattern EA – Trade Smarter, Without Indicators! Experience a new way of trading with an Expert Advisor powered by candlestick patterns , where accuracy can be adjusted to fit your strategy. Perfect for XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Benefits: Optimized for low time frames – capture more opportunities every day Simple, user-friendly interface – ideal for beginners and experts alike Built-in Take Profit & Stop Loss for solid profit and risk management
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