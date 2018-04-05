GBP Scalper 03 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities.

Like the previous version (GBP Scalper 01 & GBP Scalper 02 (MT4 platform)), this EA is kept simple and only requires Lot, TP, and SL settings to use.

And because of the absence of the Buy_only and Sell_only options on the MT5 platform, an option is added to manage the activation of Buy Trade or Sell Trade





As the name implies, this EA is only suitable for trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally on the H1 time frame.

GBP Scalper 03 is an upgrade from the previous version with the addition of various internal functions to enhance the EA's ability to earn profits and protect traders' funds.





Traders who set SL = 0 (this is the default setting), still get fund protection. GBP Scalper 03 will close the trade when the price moves into the opposite direction.





For novice users, the default setting of GBP Scalper 03 is enough to get optimal EA settings.



