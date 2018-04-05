Niguru Etherium for MT5

Ethereum is one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies, and is traded every day including Saturdays and Sundays, so it can bring higher profits for traders.

Use this EA with these simple settings to trade Etherium. The recommended time frame for running this EA is M30, to get a good and precise signal.





This EA applies a single shot strategy, not a grid and not a martingale. Users just need to fill in Lots, TP, SL, Trailing Points, MA Parameters, and are allowed to set Magic Number (= Robot's ID).

Users can leave SL=0 with a good level of security. Because this EA is equipped with the "Closing at the opposite direction" feature.





Good luck :-)