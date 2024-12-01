An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs.

Available methods from the library:

Account Data & Profit:

GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance.

GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades.

GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits.

GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals.

Trading Analysis:

GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades.

GetLossTrades() : Returns the number of losing trades.

GetTotalTrades() : Returns the total number of executed trades.

GetShortTrades() : Returns the number of short trades.

GetLongTrades() : Returns the number of long trades.

GetWinLossRatio() : Returns the ratio of winning to losing trades.

GetAverageProfitTrade() : Returns the average profit per profitable trade.

GetAverageLossTrade() : Returns the average loss per losing trade.

GetROI() : Calculates the return on investment.

GetLargestProfitTrade() : Returns the largest profit from a single trade.

GetLargestLossTrade() : Returns the largest loss from a single trade.

GetShortTradesWon() : Returns the percentage of successful short trades.

GetLongTradesWon() : Returns the percentage of successful long trades.

Trade Profit Array:

GetTradeProfitArray(double &outputArray[]) : Returns an array of profits for each individual trade, enabling detailed trade result analysis.





Sample code below:

#import "MyTradingHistory.ex5" void UpdateValues( void ); void GetTradeProfitArray( double &outputArray[]); double GetAccountBalance( void ); double GetProfit( void ); double GetDeposit( void ); double GetWithdrawal( void ); int GetProfitTrades( void ); int GetLossTrades( void ); int GetTotalTrades( void ); int GetShortTrades( void ); int GetLongTrades( void ); double GetWinLossRatio( void ); double GetAverageProfitTrade( void ); double GetAverageLossTrade( void ); double GetROI( void ); double GetLargestProfitTrade( void ); double GetLargestLossTrade( void ); double GetShortTradesWon( void ); double GetLongTradesWon( void ); #import int OnInit () { UpdateValues(); string output = "Account Balance: " + DoubleToString (GetAccountBalance(), 2 ) + "

" + "Net Profit: " + DoubleToString (GetProfit(), 2 ) + "

" + "Deposit: " + DoubleToString (GetDeposit(), 2 ) + "

" + "Withdrawal: " + DoubleToString (GetWithdrawal(), 2 ) + "

" + "Profit Trades: " + IntegerToString (GetProfitTrades()) + "

" + "Loss Trades: " + IntegerToString (GetLossTrades()) + "

" + "Total Trades: " + IntegerToString (GetTotalTrades()) + "

" + "Short Trades: " + IntegerToString (GetShortTrades()) + "

" + "Long Trades: " + IntegerToString (GetLongTrades()) + "

" + "Win/Loss Ratio: " + DoubleToString (GetWinLossRatio(), 2 ) + "

" + "Average Profit per Trade: " + DoubleToString (GetAverageProfitTrade(), 2 ) + "

" + "Average Loss per Trade: " + DoubleToString (GetAverageLossTrade(), 2 ) + "

" + "ROI: " + DoubleToString (GetROI(), 2 ) + "

" + "Largest Profit Trade: " + DoubleToString (GetLargestProfitTrade(), 2 ) + "

" + "Largest Loss Trade: " + DoubleToString (GetLargestLossTrade(), 2 ) + "

" + "Short Trades Won: " + DoubleToString (GetShortTradesWon(), 2 ) + "%

" + "Long Trades Won: " + DoubleToString (GetLongTradesWon(), 2 ) + "%

" ; output += "Trade Profit Array (First 5 Trades): " ; double tradeProfitArray[]; GetTradeProfitArray(tradeProfitArray); for ( int i = 0 ; i < MathMin ( 5 , ArraySize (tradeProfitArray)); i++) { output += DoubleToString (tradeProfitArray[i], 2 ) + ", " ; } output += "...

Last Closed Trade: " ; int size = ArraySize (tradeProfitArray); if (size > 0 ) output += DoubleToString (tradeProfitArray[size - 1 ], 2 ); else output += "No trades available." ; Comment (output); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





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