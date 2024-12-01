MyTradingHistory

An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs.

Available methods from the library:

Account Data & Profit:

  • GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance.
  • GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades.
  • GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits.
  • GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals.

Trading Analysis:

  • GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades.
  • GetLossTrades() : Returns the number of losing trades.
  • GetTotalTrades() : Returns the total number of executed trades.
  • GetShortTrades() : Returns the number of short trades.
  • GetLongTrades() : Returns the number of long trades.
  • GetWinLossRatio() : Returns the ratio of winning to losing trades.
  • GetAverageProfitTrade() : Returns the average profit per profitable trade.
  • GetAverageLossTrade() : Returns the average loss per losing trade.
  • GetROI() : Calculates the return on investment.
  • GetLargestProfitTrade() : Returns the largest profit from a single trade.
  • GetLargestLossTrade() : Returns the largest loss from a single trade.
  • GetShortTradesWon() : Returns the percentage of successful short trades.
  • GetLongTradesWon() : Returns the percentage of successful long trades.

Trade Profit Array:

  • GetTradeProfitArray(double &outputArray[]) : Returns an array of profits for each individual trade, enabling detailed trade result analysis.

Sample code below: 

// Import the external MyTradingHistory.ex5 module
#import "MyTradingHistory.ex5"
   void UpdateValues(void);                         // Updates the trading data from the MyTradingHistory library. EXECUTE THIS EVERY TIME YOU WANT TO UPDATE THE VALUES, e.g. after closing a trade or before retreiving the value for the first time.
   void GetTradeProfitArray(double &outputArray[]); // Retrieves an array of profits from closed trades
   double GetAccountBalance(void);                 // Returns the current account balance
   double GetProfit(void);                         // Returns the net profit
   double GetDeposit(void);                        // Returns the total deposit amount
   double GetWithdrawal(void);                     // Returns the total withdrawal amount
   int GetProfitTrades(void);                      // Returns the number of profitable trades
   int GetLossTrades(void);                        // Returns the number of loss trades
   int GetTotalTrades(void);                       // Returns the total number of trades
   int GetShortTrades(void);                       // Returns the number of short trades
   int GetLongTrades(void);                        // Returns the number of long trades
   double GetWinLossRatio(void);                   // Returns the win-to-loss ratio
   double GetAverageProfitTrade(void);             // Returns the average profit per trade
   double GetAverageLossTrade(void);               // Returns the average loss per trade
   double GetROI(void);                            // Returns the return on investment (ROI)
   double GetLargestProfitTrade(void);             // Returns the largest profit from a single trade
   double GetLargestLossTrade(void);               // Returns the largest loss from a single trade
   double GetShortTradesWon(void);                 // Returns the percentage of short trades won
   double GetLongTradesWon(void);                  // Returns the percentage of long trades won
#import

// OnInit is executed when the script starts
int OnInit()
{
   // Update internal data from the imported module
   UpdateValues();

   // Prepare a string to display account and trade summary
   string output = "Account Balance: " + DoubleToString(GetAccountBalance(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Net Profit: " + DoubleToString(GetProfit(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Deposit: " + DoubleToString(GetDeposit(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Withdrawal: " + DoubleToString(GetWithdrawal(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Profit Trades: " + IntegerToString(GetProfitTrades()) + "\n" +
                   "Loss Trades: " + IntegerToString(GetLossTrades()) + "\n" +
                   "Total Trades: " + IntegerToString(GetTotalTrades()) + "\n" +
                   "Short Trades: " + IntegerToString(GetShortTrades()) + "\n" +
                   "Long Trades: " + IntegerToString(GetLongTrades()) + "\n" +
                   "Win/Loss Ratio: " + DoubleToString(GetWinLossRatio(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Average Profit per Trade: " + DoubleToString(GetAverageProfitTrade(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Average Loss per Trade: " + DoubleToString(GetAverageLossTrade(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "ROI: " + DoubleToString(GetROI(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Largest Profit Trade: " + DoubleToString(GetLargestProfitTrade(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Largest Loss Trade: " + DoubleToString(GetLargestLossTrade(), 2) + "\n" +
                   "Short Trades Won: " + DoubleToString(GetShortTradesWon(), 2) + "%\n" +
                   "Long Trades Won: " + DoubleToString(GetLongTradesWon(), 2) + "%\n";

   // Add trade profit array data to the output
   output += "Trade Profit Array (First 5 Trades): ";
   double tradeProfitArray[]; // Declare an array to store trade profit data
   GetTradeProfitArray(tradeProfitArray); // Fetch trade profit data

   // Loop through the first 5 trades and append their profit values to the output
   for (int i = 0; i < MathMin(5, ArraySize(tradeProfitArray)); i++)
   {
      output += DoubleToString(tradeProfitArray[i], 2) + ", ";
   }

   // Append the last trade's profit value
   output += "...\nLast Closed Trade: ";
   int size = ArraySize(tradeProfitArray); // Get the size of the trade profit array
   if (size > 0)
      output += DoubleToString(tradeProfitArray[size - 1], 2); // Append the last trade's profit
   else
      output += "No trades available."; // Handle the case where no trades exist

   // Display the summary as a comment on the chart
   Comment(output);

   // Signal successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}


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This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5. This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Libraries
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier
Seyedsepehr Kimiai
Libraries
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier – Stay Connected to Your Trades Anywhere! BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier is a powerful tool that instantly connects your MetaTrader 5 account with Telegram . No matter where you are – you will always receive real-time notifications about your trading activity directly on your phone, PC, or any device with Telegram installed. Perfect for traders who want professional trade reporting, transparency, and risk management monitoring . ️ Key Features Easy Configuratio
Close All Trades and Custom UI
Soorryadeo Gaijan
Libraries
Close All Trades - MT5 UI Tool Features - Trading Executions Simplified! One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons : Instantly place buy or sell orders for trades with a single click, streamlining order execution from the desktop. Customizable Lot Size & Parameters : Enter desired lot size, stop-loss (in decimal places e.g. 7 SL Units for 0.7 below or above for buy or sell), take-profit ( in decimal places ), and the number of trades before submitting (1,2,3,4,5 etc.), allowing precise control over each trade
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
Toolkit Utility
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Sniper Utility Rimani sempre aggiornato sui tuoi trade, ovunque tu sia. Sniper Utility invia notifiche immediate ogni volta che uno dei tuoi ordini raggiunge il Take Profit o lo Stop Loss . Perfetta per trader attivi che desiderano monitorare le proprie operazioni senza dover controllare costantemente il terminale. ️ Funzionalità principali Notifica istantanea alla chiusura dell’ordine (TP o SL) Compatibile con notifiche push su dispositivi mobili Supporto per ordini manuali, EA e p
StreamDeck Jconsolini Scalper Pro
Juliano Consolini
Libraries
More speed, precision, and control in your operations Introducing the StreamDeck for Trading, pre-programmed with Hotkeys, a solution developed to make your order execution much faster and more efficient. With dedicated Buy and Sell buttons, you execute trades with just one touch, with programmable Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring greater control over risk management. The system also features automatic Trailing Stop, which follows market movement and intelligently protects your profits wi
BOSS Scalping Assistant
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Libraries
BOSS`s Scalping Assistant — это вспомогательный эксперт-советник, предназначенный для упрощения и оптимизации ручной торговли по скальпинг-стратегиям. Советник не открывает сделки автоматически, а помогает трейдеру управлять позициями и рисками. Управление рисками Take Profit (TP) — автоматическая установка уровня прибыли Stop Loss (SL) — контроль убытков Trailing Stop (сопровождение сделки) Функция трейлинг-стопа может быть включена или отключена После достижения заданного уровня прибыли стоп-л
ShreeFx Trade Manager
Dhiraj Shivprabhu Pattewar
Libraries
️ 1. Interactive User Interface (UI) Dual-Tab System: Cleanly separates execution tools (TRADE) from configuration (️ SETTINGS) to keep the chart clutter-free. Dark/Light Mode: Instantly switch between themes using the ️/ emoji button to match your chart background. Live P&L Dashboard: Real-time display of Account Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss (in USD and %), Total Positions (Buys/Sells), Total Lot Exposure, and current Spread. On-Chart Direct Editing: Change any setting (Lot Size,
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My Trading Journal
Max Timur Soenmez
5 (2)
Utilities
Tired of the cluttered, complex reports in MetaTrader? Say hello to a cleaner, more streamlined way to track your trades. My new Utility/Expert Advisor is designed to provide you with an easy-to-read, minimalist view of your trading performance. This EA is currently available for free while I gather feedback and continue to improve its functionality. Although I am open to suggestions, please understand that development is proceeding alongside other commitments. Key Features: Account Balance
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