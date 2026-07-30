HarmonixBot

The HarmonixBot you want to use to pass your funded accounts or grow your own capital!


Depending on what the prop firm that you are working with is, there are some that allow EAs to be used in challenge phases, you may want to make sure whether you can or cannot use EAs before considering this bot to help you pass.


The key elements about this EA are:

1. It identifies a high TF BIAS using a CRT pattern.
2. On a intermediate TF it finds the best pullback scenario to look for a possible entry.

3. In a low TF it uses around 8 different entry confirmations based on a few candlestick patterns.


The strategy that it follows is based on SMC, however it includes Fibonacci calculations, Support & Resistance logic, price action and some pivot behaviors based on Elliot Wave patterns.


The bot works great and you could almost use it as a set and forget option, however it is strongly recommended to use it in London and NY sessions with the corresponding instruments.

The symbols that the bot is programmed for are the following:

EURUSD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
GBPAUD
USDCAD
XAUUSD
BTCUSD
ETHUSD
US30
USTech100
SP500
GER40
UK100


Since it has a variety of different market options there are multiple others that are not included but are to be added in the next version, for now it is outstanding with the list provided above.

Regardless you are authorized to use EAs in your broker's MT5 account or not, you can still use this bot on a demo account as a trading assistant where you can see it operating live and you can consider what trades to replicate in your live account, but even if you run it directly in a live account the win rate varies between 50%-75% but the RRR is adjustable for you in the EA settings as you can increase it to RRR 7+.


One of the highlights on this bot's logic is that it has a hard-coded trail stop programming managed by ATR Indicator. For some reason the MT5 tester is not working accurately with this bots logic, but if you decide to give it a try which I know you're not going to regret, you would get the benefit of adding more settings to it by contacting us directly and we can implement the changes accordingly.


NOTE: The best setup so far on these symbols is higher timeframe on 3H or 4H, med timeframe on 30M and lower timeframe on 10M with all confirmations set to 5M.

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Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Neuro Control EA
STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
Experts
NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
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