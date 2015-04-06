GBP Scalper 01 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities.

This EA is made simply and requires only Lots, TP, and SL settings to use.





As the name implies, this EA is only suitable for use in trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally on the H4 time frame.





For novice users the default setting of GBP Scalper 01 is enough to get optimal settings for EA.